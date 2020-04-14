Burundi : COVID-19 - Flash Update No. 1 - 08 April 2020

Ce rapport est produit par OCHA Burundi en collaboration avec les partenaires humanitaires.

POINTS SAILLANTS

• As of 10 April, 5 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Burundi.

• On 12 April, Burundi recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

• A total of 34 people identified as contacts and monitored by the technical teams of the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS (MSPLS):

All these people were tested with negative results.

• 03 April: Launch of the Operational Plan for the response against COVID-19 by the MSPLS: $27.8 million required.

• After the launch of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan on 25 March, the process of updating it is underway.

• CERF allocates US$ 75 million for a humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. According to current figures (as of April 14), worldwide, 1,934,557 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, with 120,438 associated deaths. Based on the current epidemiological situation and projections, with the rapid spread of cases to neighboring countries, including those bordering Burundi, the risk to Burundi is considered high. Vulnerable groups, including internally displaced persons, returnees and refugees are particularly at risk due to their limited access to basic social services such as water and health.

The Government of Burundi (GoB) is conducting investigations to identify all persons who have been in contact with the five affected persons, the results were negative but it recommends that the population observe preventive measures including systematic hand washing. Four patients are being cared for in one of the premises of the Prince Louis Rwagasore Hospital, located in Bujumbura City Hall, where measures have been taken to avoid any contamination; the fifth is in intensive care at the Kira Hospital in Bujumbura. The latter died on 12 April, following complications related to other pathologies.

On 3 April, the Minister of Health received a private sector grant worth $400,000, consisting of medical-technical equipment and materials to support the GoB's efforts in the COVID-19 response.

At the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), the Permanent Secretary of the MSPLS launched the response plan against COVID-19 to donors and UN agencies based in Bujumbura. The budget for this Plan is $27.8 million for the next six months.