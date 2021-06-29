Burundi: Community Event-Based Surveillance: October 2020 - April 2021

The Community Event-Based Surveillance (CEBS) approach refers to the community-based case detection and prevention of diseases with epidemic potential as established by the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response stategy adopted by the World Health Organization African region.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and despite the national response strategy in place, communities living in border areas remain at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and other communicable diseases (including other diseases such as dysenteria, ulcers, malaria, child malnutrition, miseasles, oncorcerchosis, tuberculosis, varicella) due to the porous borders in Burundi. CEBS is therefore crucial to provide a well-informed response.

The overall objective of CEBS is to strengthen an inclusive and local disease surveillance, early warning and response systems for an early case detection; and effective case investigation, referral and management. This will ensure a behavioral change in implementing barrier measures to break the chain of disease contamination.

CEBS is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS (MoH), in line with the COVID-19 Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan and the 2005 International Health Regulations. Based on IOM's Health, Border and Mobility Management framework, CEBS bridges an understanding of population mobility with disease surveillance.

Since October 2020, CEBS activities are conducted by community health workers (CHWs) in health districts located in Makamba, Muyinga and Ruyigi provinces, with operational and training support from IOM Burundi