27 Nov 2019

Burundi Case Study: #GenderCash Revolution - How can we reduce GBV risks in cash and voucher assistance?

Report
from Cash Learning Partnership
Published on 27 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.54 MB)

By Joanna Friedman & Luana de Souza-Monbaron (UNFPA)

Cash and voucher assistance (CVA) has become a valuable and increasingly utilized tool in humanitarian response in Burundi. CVA has been shown to contribute to the resilience of vulnerable populations, but in order to maximize its effectiveness, humanitarian actors should establish Gender Based Violence (GBV) risk prevention and mitigation measures. While the Burundi Humanitarian Country Team has declared CVA a priority, and eight sectoral objectives mention CVA in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan, it is critical that actors are able to identify GBV risks as well as good practices in terms of risk mitigation measures.

A three-day workshop brought together GBV and CVA actors in Burundi in October 2019, using tools that have been developed at a global level over the past few years. The workshop aimed to contextualize these tools, identify good practices being rolled out in existing projects in Burundi and to draft a common workplan among CVA and protection actors.

