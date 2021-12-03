Burundi Case Study: A collaboration between the global CP AOR, Child Helpline International and Yaga Ndakumva

The cooperation1 between the global and local Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR)/UNICEF, Child Helpline International and Yaga Ndakumva (116, the child helpline in Burundi) was initiated in March 2021. At the time, a project with Child Helpline International to support the child helpline in the COVID-19 response was ongoing from October 2020 until September 20212 . It included resources for additional staff and equipment as well as the establishment of a web-chat service (active since September 2021), data sharing and exchanges with other child helplines as part of the same project. The current cooperation was developed to complement this existing support by Child Helpline International and resulted in the production of a data brief.

Yaga Ndakumva is part of the “Ministère des Droits de la Personne Humaine, des Affaires Sociales et du Genre/département de l’enfant et de la famille” (Ministry of Human Rights, Social Affairs and Gender/ Child and Family Department) and is mainly operational in two provinces (Bujumbura Mairie and Province), although calls come from various provinces and services are referred where feasible. It currently has ten staff members who provide counselling over the phone and via chat, referrals and emergency interventions (immediate danger). The organisation joined Child Helpline International as a full member of the network in 2021.