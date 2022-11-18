Burundi: Anticipatory Actions for Ebola Outbreak, DREF Application

Description of the Event

Approximate date of impact

Given that two suspected Ebola cases have already been found in Burundi (declared negative after investigation and lab tests), it is uncertain, when Burundi MoH and its auxiliary, Burundi Red Cross, would need to respond to an active outbreak. The porous borders between Rwanda and Uganda put Burundi at risk due to daily road connections between Uganda and Burundi. This indicates the heightened need to revamp the Ebola readiness activities which ended in 2020.

What is expected to happen?

On 20th September 2022, Uganda's Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan Ebola virus (SVD) after a case cared for at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende District was confirmed by testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute UVRI). As of 12 November 2022, the outbreak has spread to 9 districts of Uganda, with 139 cases of which 55 deaths and 69 recoveries were recorded. The case fatality rate (CFR) is at 40%. The situation in Uganda, and Burundi assumes that EVD could spill over through the land borders (priority 1) and through lakes (priority 2).

In addition, based on the Burundi MoH risk assessment, there is a high likelihood that the current outbreak in Uganda could cross over into Rwanda (with which it shares a wide border), from where it could also easily spread into Burundi due to close daily cultural ties and both formal and informal land routes. As such, it is necessary to have well-trained and updated teams in Bujumbura because the entry points identified at the Burundi / DRC / Rwanda border and their communes are only a route, as most people go directly to Bujumbura, the economic capital, once processed at the border entry point. It is therefore very likely that symptoms not observed at the border could only appear when the traveler arrives in Bujumbura.