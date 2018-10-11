Burundi 2018 | Humanitarian Dashboard (Jan-Jun 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in Burundi improved slightly since the beginning of the year, particularly in the areas of food insecurity, nutrition and displacement. The number of food insecure people decreased by 35 per cent from 2.6 million people in July 2017 to 1.7 million in April 2018. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs), estimated at 159,000 people in August 2018, has decreased by 21 per cent in the last 12 months, especially since May, which coincides with the beginning of the dry season. At the same time, the number of IDPs is expected to increase during the next rainy season, spanning from September to December. In terms of refugees, UNHCR's statistics show a downward trend in the number of Burundian refugees in the region since the beginning of the year, mostly due to the voluntary repatriation of refugees from Tanzania. Nearly 52,000 Burundians have voluntarily returned from Tanzania since September 2017. Currently there are 383,551 Burundian refugees in the region, the majority of whom are in Tanzania.

Despite limited availability of funding, humanitarian partners continue to meet the needs of affected people, an estimated 351,000 people were assisted, representing 15 per cent of the 2.4 million targeted by the Humanitarian Response Plan in 2018. This includes about 150,000 people who received food assistance; nearly 98,000 households who received quality agricultural inputs; 4,000 IDPs who benefitted from durable solutions and are no longer living in camps since March 2018; nearly 13,000 households who received NFI kits; more than 20,000 severe acute malnourished children treated; 113,500 children treated for moderate acute malnutrition and about 525,000 children who received one hot meal on every school day.