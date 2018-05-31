Burundi: 2017 Sector Achievements - March 2018

• Shelter/NFI/CCCM:

o Due to the lack of adequate funding, the sector has only reached about 8% of its 2017 target.

o More than 11,000 climate-affected people benefited from assistance in non-food items distribution and emergency shelter.

o Under the coordination of the Ministry of Human Rights, Social Affairs and Gender, the Kigwena site has been identified for the relocation of displaced IDPs living in the Cisha and Gitaza camps in Rumonge province, and the original plots in the hills were validated as safe of risk for 159 households. The construction of 333 transitional shelters was finalized in March 2018. This will enable the most vulnerable households to access decent shelter and, in 5,022 internally displaced people receiving shelter assistance, aid packages, transport assistance and reintegration support. This included financial support, to allow tenants to find housing for a period of 6 months, is planned for 2018.

• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

o The sector reached 15% of its target, which included:

▪ More than 100,000 people that had access to safe drinking water.

▪ More than 170,000 that received hygiene items and were sensitized on good hygiene practices, particularly in areas affected by malaria and cholera.

• Education:

o The sector reached about 30% of its target.

▪ More than 68,000 children, including displaced and returned children, had access to formal and non-formal education.

▪ Approximately 1,000 teachers benefited from training on education in emergencies.

o More than 70 classes were rehabilitated in 2017 o For the school canteen program, WFP expanded its school feeding program by 147 % percent to reach nearly half a million (450,000) children in 663 schools, in seven provinces. WFP increased its local food purchases from small farmers’ cooperatives and injecting $ 2.3 million into the local economy.

o This program has had a positive impact on access to education. Enrolment and retention rates have also increased by 5% in 2017 among the school-age children benefiting from the program. Enrolment has increased to 14% while retention rates are now at 95%. School food diversification has also been improved with the expansion of school kitchen garden program in 560 schools.