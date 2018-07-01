Amnesty International calls on Burundi to match rhetoric with effective human rights protection

AI Index: IOR 40/8694/2018

Human Rights Council adopts Universal Periodic Review outcome on Burundi

Amnesty International welcomes Burundi’s acceptance of 125 recommendations, but regrets that the government rejected almost as many. While Burundi has agreed to implement a number of recommendations on important points of principle, such as the need for accountability, it has not accepted recommendations on the practical steps needed to ensure that these principles are realized.

For example, Burundi accepted a recommendation to create conditions to allow the safe and voluntary return of refugees. However, in order to create such conditions, Burundi needs to guarantee the full exercise of the rights to freedom of expression and association and ensure a safe environment conducive to the work of human rights defenders and civil society organizations. It must also undertake immediate and independent investigations into allegations of extrajudicial executions, excessive use of force by security forces, forced disappearance and arbitrary detention and, where there is sufficient admissible evidence, prosecute those responsible. Unfortunately, Burundi has not accepted recommendations to take these and other meaningful steps to tackle the human rights crisis in the country.

Likewise, Burundi has accepted the recommendation to establish a national preventive mechanism, in line with its previous ratification of the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; however, it rejected recommendations to conduct effective investigations into all allegations of acts of torture and inhuman and degrading treatment in its detention centres.

Similarly, while Burundi has accepted recommendations to ensure full cooperation with all internationally recognized human rights bodies and mechanisms, the government continues to refuse to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi or to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Amnesty International urges the Government of Burundi to reconsider its position on these recommendations, and to go beyond rhetoric and take the practical steps needed to improve the human rights situation for everyone in Burundi in practice.

Background

The UN Human Rights Council adopted the outcome of the Universal Periodic Review of Burundi on 28 June 2018 during its 38 th session. Prior to the adoption of the report of the review Amnesty International delivered this oral statement.

Amnesty International also contributed to the information basis of the review through its submission on country: https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/afr16/7182/2017/en/