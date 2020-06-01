The African Union takes note of the organisation of the General Elections in the Republic of Burundi

Addis Ababa, 30 May 2020: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following the situation in Burundi with great attention and takes note of the conduct of the General Elections of 20 May 2020.

The Chairperson of the Commission welcomes the climate of peace that prevailed throughout the electoral process and congratulates the Government and all Burundian political actors for the spirit of responsibility they displayed on that occasion.

The Chairperson of the Commission calls upon all stakeholders to exercise the utmost restraint in order to preserve social peace, to give priority to democratic dialogue and to resort, under all circumstances, to legal channels for the resolution of electoral disputes, far from any recourse to violence.

Finally, the Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the solidarity of the African Union with the people of Burundi and its readiness to work jointly with the Regional Organisations concerned to preserve peace and stability in Burundi.