Act Now: Experiences and recommendations of girls and boys in East Africa on the impact of COVID-19

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 is currently wreaking havoc in countries around the world.The devastating health consequences of the virus are only the tip of the iceberg.The pandemic’s secondary impacts, such as loss of livelihoods, school closures and restrictions on travel and socialising have far-reaching effects on children and young people’s health, safety, education and well-being. Recent research conducted by World Vision reveals that this crisis puts children and young people at high risk of hunger, isolation, witnessing and/or experiencing violence at home and in their communities, child labour, early marriage, and online risks.1 This consultation explores children and young people’s views and experiences related to COVID-19 and its indirect impacts. Firstly, it looks at children and young people’s perceptions of how COVID-19 has had an impact on their lives and countries. Secondly, it seeks to highlight the ways in which they are working to help to stop the spread of the virus and lessen its impacts.

This consultation was conducted between June and August 2020 using a qualitative approach. Listening to children is at the heart of World Vision’s child-centred approach and our commitment to amplifying the voices of children and young people on the world stage.The consultation included individual and group interviews with 123 children and young people (55 girls, 42 boys and 26 unspecified) between the ages of 7 and 18 years old.The research was conducted in six countries across East Africa, including Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Sudan,Tanzania and Uganda. The interviews were conducted over the phone and through online platforms, as well as face-to-face, while abiding by physical distancing mandates.This consultation followed the minimum standards for consulting with children and young people developed by the Inter-agency Working Group on Children’s Participation.2 The report also draws on findings from interviews conducted in Kenya as part of another World Vision consultation, Children’s voices, from May to July 2020.