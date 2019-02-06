2018 Burundi Regional RRP: Regional Overview of the Burundian Refugee Population (as of 31 December 2018)

347,155 BURUNDIAN REFUGEES

The above total reflects the refugee population covered by the Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan and includes Burundian refugees who fled since April 2015, as well as some 37,000 Burundian refugees who sought asylum in the region prior to April 2015. In addition to the population above, there are some 13,000 Burundian refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya, 8,700 in Mozambique, 7,700 in Malawi, 8,900 in South Africa and 4,900 in Zambia who are assisted within the respective country-level programmes. A further 42,000 Burundian refugees, who have lived for decades in Tanzania, no longer receive assistance and are not included in these figures