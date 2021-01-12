The 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2020

Introduction

2020 was a year no one predicted. With the mother-ofall crises rocking every corner of the world, affecting virtually every country and city on earth, COVID-19 upended life as we knew it. Over a million lives have been lost, millions of jobs have been wiped out, extreme poverty has risen and economies have stalled.

As governments in the West struggled with high death tolls, numbers of infections began to rise elsewhere on the globe. When spring came around, the Black Lives Matter protests reverberated around the world, a global call for justice, equality and decency. The inequalities of countries traditionally deemed ‘developed’ were exposed. We learnt that we are all interdependent; our lives and wellbeing are intertwined with the lives and wellbeing of others.

But some things remained the same in 2020. Now in its fifth year, our report continues to highlight the world’s most under-reported humanitarian crises. Although there are new entries on the list, the ranking continues to be dominated by crises in Africa. The Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mali and Burundi have appeared on the list across multiple years, yet the people in these countries don’t get sufficient media attention. The combined news coverage on these 10 crises was less than that of entertainer Kanye West’s bid for the US Presidency, or the Eurovision Song Contest. Further to this, these 10 crises received 26 times less attention – in terms of online news articles – than the launch of PlayStation 5.

In mainstream news reporting, it is the global pandemic that has dominated headlines. Once its potential for widespread infection and health system chaos was understood, countries – and their media – turned their focus inwards; on protecting citizens and preventing the virus from spreading. But as we’ve learnt in 2020, humanitarian crises don’t respect borders, race, religion or global pandemics. For the people surviving in these crises, COVID-19 is simply an additional threat to a host of others – from the global climate crisis; to deadly diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV; to the unavailability of food and clean water; to conflict, violence and abuse. For millions of individuals, COVID-19 has simply made a bad situation worse.

At the end of 2020, the United Nations (UN) estimated that at least 235.4 million people would need humanitarian assistance in 2021. The effects of COVID-19, coupled with the growing impacts of climate change have increased the number of people in need by 40 percent – the single largest increase ever recorded in one year. This historic level is challenged by a marked decrease in bilateral development aid as donor governments attend to the economic and social fallout of COVID-19 in their own countries. As of December 2020, UN OCHA states that the humanitarian response plans and appeals for the past year were only 44.7 percent funded and adds a new estimation of around USD 35.1 billion needed for 2021. Unless these neglected and forgotten crises are attended to, every country on earth is vulnerable – because no one is safe until everyone is safe. To quote UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: “We are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world.”

Let’s be clear: The quoted “silence” is very much due to the limited perspective of the Global North. While figures outlined in this report may be staggering, in every crisis quoted, there is humanity and strength. We acknowledge, and must bear witness to, the suffering. But we should also all pay tribute to those who survive the silence, fight injustice and overcome the biggest obstacles