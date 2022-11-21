Youth and adolescent girls in crisis at the centre in the central Sahel response (1st April 2021 - 31st March 2023)

Approach

Plan International works with different stakeholders so that girls and young women become more resilient in overcoming the social, economic and environmental challenges that currently undermine their rights in the three Central Sahel countries. By doing so, we contribute to strengthening communities' resilience and protection, especially for young women and girls. Even in crisis settings, Plan International works to advance equality for girls. Through strategic partnerships, our interventions in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are implemented in a coordinated, multisectoral, and integrated approach that intensifies our gender transformative programming and influencing initiatives, and fully embed the HDP (humanitarian-development-peace) nexus.

Context

The Central Sahel has been plagued by an unprecedented humanitarian crisis for close to a decade with needs that have drastically increased in the last two years, in correlation with protracted conflict, massive population displacement, socio-political instability, and climate change combined with major inflation and food shortages due to the Ukraine crisis. The lingering effects of climate change in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger combined with challenges to address the root causes of the endemic poverty, limited access to essential services and livelihoods, and human rights violations in conflict-affected areas will likely continue to affect the protection of the most vulnerable communities and increase their humanitarian needs.