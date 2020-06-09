WFP Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa COVID-19 Situation Report #1, 28 May 2020

Highlights

• The impact of COVID-19 and associated mitigation measures may potentially result in doubling the number of food insecure people in the region, from 21.2 million to an estimated 43 million in the next six months, while increasing by 18 percent the number of children with acute malnutrition, from 9.7 million to 11.6 million.

• Initial estimates of immediate additional needs created by COVID-19 suggested that some 8.2 million people might need to be targeted in the region. Serious funding gaps persist despite rapidly increasing needs and the overall net funding requirement over the next six months (June-November 2020) is USD 711 million.

• COVID-19 sensitive approaches have been rolled out across all WFP operations in the region, as social distancing measures and movement restrictions take effect and schools are shut across the region. School feeding, livelihood and nutrition programmes have been temporarily suspended or reoriented, with measures including revamp of distribution sites to ensure social distancing and safe hygiene practices, distribution of advanced two to three-month food rations, and compensation of school meals with take-home rations.

• A regional air service hub was set up in Ghana to provide passenger and cargo air services and to facilitate medical evacuations for the humanitarian community. A field hospital in Ghana is also at its final stage of construction, which will serve to support humanitarian workers in the region should they contract COVID-19.