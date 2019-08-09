09 Aug 2019

WFP Executive Director to visit Burkina Faso

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 09 Aug 2019

ROME – The Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, will visit Burkina Faso on 12-14 August. The country is dealing with an unfolding humanitarian crisis resulting from a sharp increase in armed violence.

The growing violence is forcing many people to flee. Displacement in Burkina Faso has increased five-fold from December 2018, with nearly 240,000 people officially uprooted from their homes. Insecurity is disrupting food and trade, exposing people to hunger and malnutrition.

“This is a critical time for the people of Burkina Faso and the rest of the Sahel, and that is why WFP is working diligently not only to save lives on an urgent basis, but also to scale-up our resilience and development work that will protect and strengthen vulnerable communities,” said Beasley.

He will be meeting authorities and communities in Burkina Faso to assure them of WFP’s support.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

