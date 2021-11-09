Burkina Faso + 2 more
WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (October 2021)
In Numbers
14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (5.9 m) and Niger (3.8 m) Source: 2021 Global Humanitarian Overview
6.5 million people estimated to be food insecure during the 2021 lean season (June-August) in Burkina Faso (2.87 m), Mali (1.31 m) and Niger (2.3 m)
Source: Cadre Harmonisé, March 2021
8.3 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP in Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (2.7 m) and Niger (3 m) Source: WFP Country Strategic Plans and Budget revision (Mali)
320,305 refugees in Burkina Faso (23,610), Mali (46,930) and Niger (249,765)
Source: UNHCR
2.1 million internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso (1.4 m), Mali (402,736) and Niger (281,000)
Source: UNHCR
Highlights
- In October 2021, the humanitarian situation in the Central Sahel countries continue to worsen against the worrying backdrop of increasing insecurity in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Against the worrying security backdrop generating growing needs for access to food and nutrition, WFP is carrying out budget revisions in the three Central Sahel countries, scaling up operations and expanding the scope of its assistance to reach more crisis-affected people. In Burkina Faso, a seventh budget revision of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2019-2023) was approved, based on the growing need across the country, especially humanitarian needs. Burkina Faso CSP now stands at over USD 1.3 billion (78 percent increase compared to the previous budget revision amounting USD 728.7 million). In Mali, WFP is working on a fifth budget revision to align the remainder of the CSP’s budget with increasing needs in Mali. In Niger, a third budget revision is planned to adjust the 2022 emergency component to the growing emergency needs with an expected deterioration of the food and nutrition security situation in the country due to chronic vulnerability coupled with the expansion of the armed conflicts and insecurity.