WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (October 2021)

In Numbers

14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (5.9 m) and Niger (3.8 m) Source: 2021 Global Humanitarian Overview

6.5 million people estimated to be food insecure during the 2021 lean season (June-August) in Burkina Faso (2.87 m), Mali (1.31 m) and Niger (2.3 m)

Source: Cadre Harmonisé, March 2021

8.3 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP in Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (2.7 m) and Niger (3 m) Source: WFP Country Strategic Plans and Budget revision (Mali)

320,305 refugees in Burkina Faso (23,610), Mali (46,930) and Niger (249,765)

Source: UNHCR

2.1 million internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso (1.4 m), Mali (402,736) and Niger (281,000)

Source: UNHCR

Highlights