WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (7 September 2020)

Highlights

• As of 7 September 2020, WHO reported 2,833 cumulative cases of COVID-19) in Mali (2,833), Burkina Faso (1,408) and Niger (1,177). So far 249 people in the three Central Sahel countries lost their lives due to the pandemic.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation in the Central Sahel countries and on 21 August, WFP and FAO issued a press release on the worrying situation in Burkina Faso where an estimated 3.3 million people face food insecurity (IPC phase 3-5), which marks an over 50 percent increase with respect to the forecasted situation during March 2020 Cadre Harmonisé exercise. There is an urgent need for humanitarian assistance to address immediate needs while being committed in longer-term investments.

• In Niger, 281,000 people were affected by floods according to OCHA. Since June, rainfall destroyed 26,000 houses and killed 51 people. Floods were reported in all seven regions in Niger with over 70 percent of affected people registered in Maradi, Tahoua, Dosso and Zinder regions.

• In Mali, following the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on 18 August due to a military coup, the imposed ECOWAS restrictions including closure of borders and suspension of financial, commercial and economic transactions will likely affect WFP cash-based transfers and nutrition response that targets 12,800 beneficiaries.

In Numbers

10.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.3 m), Mali (4.3 m), and Niger (3.2 m). OCHA (2020 Global Humanitarian Needs Overview) & Burkina Faso Update

5.5 million people in severe food insecurity (2020 lean season) and 7.4 million additional people may be food insecure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 million people targeted in 2020 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (1.2 m), Mali (1.3 m), and Niger (2.5 m) until end December 2020.

1.5 million people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (1 m), Mali (267,000), and Niger (265,500).

290,500 refugees in Burkina Faso (19,900), Mali (44,800), and Niger (227,800).

3.58 million people were assisted so far by WFP and partners in July 2020 across Burkina Faso (1,245,457) and Mali (982,982) and Niger 1,357,123 vulnerable.