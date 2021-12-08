WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (7 December 2021)

Over 2.1 million people assisted in September 2021

In Numbers

14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (5.9 m) and Niger (3.8 m)

Source: 2021 Global Humanitarian Overview

5.46 million people estimated to be currently food insecure during the October-December 2021 period: Burkina Faso (1.64 m), Mali (1.24 m) and Niger (2.57 m);

8.24 m people are projected to be food insecure from June to August 2022.

Source: Cadre Harmonisé, November 2021

8.3 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP: Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (2.7 m) and Niger (3 m)

Source: WFP Country Strategic Plans and Budget revision (Mali)

321,678 refugees: Burkina Faso (24,977), Mali (46,885) and Niger (249,816)

Source: UNHCR as of 30 November 2021

2.1 million internally displaced persons: Burkina Faso (1.4 m), Mali (401,736) and Niger (264,257)

Source: UNHCR as of 30 November 2021

Highlights

WFP operations in the Central Sahel continue to face complex challenges related to insecurity, access and lack of resources.

In Burkina Faso , a seventh budget revision of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP 2019-2023) was approved based on the growing needs across the country, especially humanitarian needs. Burkina Faso CSP now stands at over USD 1.3 billion, which represents a 78 percent increase compared to the previous budget (BR06).

In Mali , a critical lack of resources is expected from December 2021 and will affect over 400,000 beneficiaries, including 147,000 IDPs, 41,000 COVID-19 affected people, 75,000 flood-affected people, 30,000 host community, 37,500 pre-lean season-affected people, and 40,000 people affected by crop reduction (based on satellite imageries).

In Niger, funding shortage forced WFP to decrease the full ration - from 96 percent to 80 percent in May and to 70 percent in October. A recent analysis of Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) on the 2020 and 2021 lean season assistance showed that the percentage of households with an acceptable food consumption score decreased by 25 percent for the pastoral lean season and 46 percent for the agricultural lean season. Urgent contributions to support the growing emergency needs are required.

WFP urgently requires USD 212.5 million from December 2021 to May 2022 to carry out its planned lifesaving operations in the Central Sahel.