WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (31 July 2021)

In Numbers

14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (5.9 m) and Niger (3.8 m) Source: 2021 Global Humanitarian Overview

6.5 million people estimated to be food insecure during the 2021 lean season (June-August) in Burkina Faso (2.87 m), Mali (1.31 m) and Niger (2.3 m)

Source: Cadre Harmonisé, March 2021

7 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP in Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (1.4 m) and Niger (3 m)

Source: WFP Country Strategic Plans

314,750 refugees in Burkina Faso (22,417), Mali (46,882) and Niger (245,451)

Source: UNHCR

2 million internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso (1.3 m), Mali (372,266) and Niger (319,895)

Source: UNHCR

Highlights

• At the end of June 2021, WFP’s Level 3 Emergency Response for the Central Sahel – Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger – was extended until 31 December 2021. Humanitarian needs in these three countries continue to increase, and the need for assistance is becoming more pressing. Conflict, displacement, climate change and the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 are the main drivers of growing food insecurity in these countries. –Driven by the deteriorating insecurity, internal displacement increased over 30 percent in the past 10 months – resulting in added pressure on already limited resources and services and is exacerbating inter-community tensions.

• Agricultural lean season responses are ongoing in the three countries, targeting 1.3 million people in Burkina Faso (JuneAugust), 600,000 people in Mali (July-October) and 605,000 people in Niger (June-August). Distributions have started in end June/July, but due to critical funding constraints, country offices are providing reduced rations, by up to 54 percent (in Burkina Faso).

WFP urgently requires USD 232 million from August 2021 to January 2022 to carry out its planned lifesaving operations in the Central Sahel and pre-position relief items for the peak of the lean season.