WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (31 January 2022)

Over 2.2 million People assisted in November 2021

Highlights

• WFP operations in the Central Sahel continue to face complex challenges related to insecurity, access and lack of resources.

• In Burkina Faso, the number of internally displaced persons has exceeded 1.6 million, an unprecedented record. Following waves of displacement, WFP managed to conduct a series of rapid responses in December, reaching a total of 82,500 new IDPs. For the first time, most of the rapid responses were undertaken jointly with other United Nations agencies. The updated November Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results were released.

In Burkina Faso, 2.63 million people are expected to face food insecurity during the 2022 lean season (June-August 2022).

• In Mali, according to the results of the latest CH of November 2021, the prevalence of food insecurity in the country is 22 percent (including 5 percent of severe form), an increase of 4.3 percent compared to 2020 at the same period. 1.8 million people are projected to be food insecure during the 2022 lean season. The prevalence of food insecurity is very high in the regions of Gao (60 percent), Mopti (50 percent), Timbuktu (30 percent) and Segou (20 percent).

• In Niger, the Government is still in the process of organizing IDP and Refugee voluntary returns, taking into account the persistent insecurity in some of the areas were the villages of origin of the IDPs and refugees are located. Niger authorities are evaluating the situation, through a tripartite approach with Nigeria and UNHCR in the case of the Nigerian refugees in Diffa, assessing if the security and infrastructure conditions can allow the safe returns of those populations in their villages of origin or other locations. Through the Humanitarian Country Team, and the National Committee on the Humanitarian-DevelopmentPeace Nexus, WFP is actively contributing to foster the dialogue on sustainable solutions and the operationalization of the Humanitarian-Development-Peace nexus.

In Numbers

13.2 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (5.9 m) and Niger (3.8 m) Source: 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview

5.38 million people estimated to be food insecure during the October-December 2021 period in Burkina Faso (1.65 m), Mali (1.16 m) and Niger (2.58 m). 8 m people are projected to be food insecure from June to August 2022 in Burkina Faso (2.63m), Mali (1.8) and Niger (3.6).

Source: Cadre Harmonisé, November 2021

9.4 million people targeted in 2022 by WFP in Burkina Faso (2.3 m), Mali (3.3 m) and Niger (3.8 m)

Source: WFP Country Strategic Plans and Budget revision

340,505 refugees and asylum seekers in Burkina Faso (25,008), Mali (83,900) and Niger (266,471)

Source: UNHCR as of 20 January 2022.

2.27 million internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso (1.6 m), Mali (401,736) and Niger (264,257)

Source: UNHCR as of 20 January 2022