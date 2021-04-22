WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (3 April 2021)

In Numbers

14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (7.1 m), and Niger (3.8 m). (OCHA)

6.5 million people projected to be in severe food insecurity (2021 lean season). 7 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (1.4 m), and Niger (3 m) until end December 2021.

1.8 million people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (1.1 m), Mali (347,000), and Niger (300,300). 304,000 refugees in Burkina Faso (22,000), Mali (47,600), and Niger (234,300).

1.1 million vulnerable people were assisted by WFP and partners in February 2021 only, across Burkina Faso (801,000), Mali (329,477). Niger reached 507,367 beneficiaries in January 2021.

Highlights

As of 28 March 2021, WHO reported 27,433 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Central Sahel countries: Burkina Faso (12,673), Mali (9,773) and Niger (4,987). This represents a 75 percent increase since 29 December 2020 (15,361 cases). So far 706 people in the three Central Sahel countries lost their lives due to the pandemic (53 percent in Mali, 26 percent in Niger and 21 percent in Burkina Faso).

WFP has started planning the lean season assistance to the most vulnerable populations in the Central Sahel countries that begins in June, when food and nutrition assistance are most acute. However, critical funding deficit is affecting the emergency response.