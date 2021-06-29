WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (25 June 2021)

In Numbers

14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (7.1 m), and Niger (3.8 m). (OCHA)

6.5 million people projected to be in severe food insecurity (2021 lean season).

7 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (1.4 m), and Niger (3 m) until end December 2021.

1.9 million people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (1.2 m), Mali (372,300), and Niger (300,320).

310,200 refugees in Burkina Faso (22,100), Mali (47,600), and Niger (240,500).

2.6 million vulnerable people were assisted by WFP and partners in April 2021 only, across Burkina Faso (873,000),

Mali (369,400) and Niger 1.4 million beneficiaries in January 2021.

Highlights

COVID-19 update

• As of 21 June 2021, WHO reported 33,318 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Central Sahel countries: Burkina Faso (13,468), Mali (14,381) and Niger (5,469). So far 884 people in the three Central Sahel countries lost their lives due to the pandemic (59 percent in Mali, 22 percent in Niger and 19 percent in Burkina Faso).

Lean season 2021 response

• In Burkina Faso, on 4 May, WFP issued an advocacy note on the lean season response, flagging urgent needs and related implications. WFP is aiming to assist 1.3 million people in Burkina Faso during the lean season. However, due to funding shortfalls, reduced rations (by 50 percent) will be provided to beneficiaries. Those newly displaced due to the recent surge of attacks across the country will also be integrated in the response.

• In Mali, in preparation for the lean season assistance planned in June 2021 and also targeting 1.3 million people, WFP organised training sessions for its partners on operational organisation of cash-based transfers (4-6 May). Funding was received in April to implement a new resilience project, aiming to reduce climate change impacts on the agricultural and pastoral production system in western Mali.

• In Niger, WFP is actively preparing the response for the lean season (April-August) targeting 680,000 beneficiaries with unconditional cash and food distributions for a period of three months.

Situation Update

Security

• Persistent insecurity continues to affect the Central Sahel countries, mainly Burkina Faso and Niger. In Burkina Faso, a surge of major security incidents occurred since April in the Est and Sahel regions, including the killings of Burkinabe and foreign civilians (Est region), a targeted attack against a UN Vehicle (Sahel region) , and an attack against the village of Solhan (Sahel region), costing the lives of over 130 people. The latter is the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since 2015, and caused the displacement of over 13,600 people. In Niger, due to insecurity and NSAGs attacks, more than 12,000 people fled Anzourou Commune to seek refuge in Tillabéri city and the villages of Namari Goungou and Sakoira. A new Note Verbale that is expected to ease access was issued on 10 May, superseding that of 2 September 2020, which had affected all WFP Niger operations for eight months by comprehensively requiring military escort for all diplomatic and humanitarian travel outside of main city limits. Coordination efforts are underway to review the organization of field missions to ensure compliance with the new guidelines.

Political

• In Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as Mali’s transitional President on 7 June, further to the arrest and forced resignation of the former transitional President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane. Goita named Choguel Kokalla Maiga as new Prime Minister for the Transition. Colonel Goita and Choguel Maiga committed to respect a transitional calendar which calls for elections by February 2022 and will not be candidates.