23 Jan 2020

WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (20 January 2020)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 20 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (397.63 KB)

In Numbers

  • 8.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (1.5 m), Mali (3.9 m), and Niger (2.9 m) (OCHA 2019 and 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

  • 4.8 million people targeted in 2020 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (1.2 m), Mali (1.0 m), and Niger (2.6 m) until end December 2020. This figure is likely to increase shortly, as budget revisions are ongoing in the three countries

  • 949,800 people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (560,000), Mali (201,400), and Niger (188,400)

  • 271,300 refugees in Burkina Faso (26,000), Mali (27,000), and Niger (218,300)

  • 1.4 million people (79 percent of the prioritized plan) assisted by WFP and partners in December 2019 across the three countries as part of the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (404,977), Mali (435,300) and Niger (570,959)

Highlights

  • The latest food and nutrition security analysis (November 2019 Cadre Harmonise) highlights that for the upcoming lean season (June-August 2020), 4.8 million people in the Central Sahel- Burkina Faso (1.8 m), Mali (1.1 m) and Niger (1.9 m)- are projected to be food insecure (IPC 3 to 5), showing a worsened situation compared to the same period in 2019, where 2.4 million people were estimated to be food insecure.

  • Since September 2019, through the activation of its highest corporate emergency response in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, WFP is responding to the food and nutrition needs of highly vulnerable population while providing resilience support where possible. WFP scaled up assistance from reaching 0.9 million in September to 1.4 million by end of December.

  • WFP urgently requires USD 125 million from January to June 2020 to carry out its planned operations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.