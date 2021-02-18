WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (17 February 2021)

In Numbers

14.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (3.5 m), Mali (7.1 m), and Niger (3.8 m). (OCHA)

5.4 million people projected to be in severe food insecurity (2021 lean season).

7 million people targeted in 2021 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (2.6 m), Mali (1.4 m), and Niger (3 m) until end December 2021.

1.7 million people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (1.1 m), Mali (333,000), and Niger (298,000).

301,000 refugees in Burkina Faso (20,300), Mali (47,400), and Niger (233,100).

Nearly 3 million vulnerable people were assisted by WFP and partners in December 2020 only, across Burkina Faso (912,000), Mali (514,000) and Niger (1,465,000); and 2.4 million people were prioritised for January 2021.

Central Sahel 2020 Highlights

In the 2020 context marked by complex crises further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the support of partners enabled WFP to step up its assistance through cash transfers, by distributing over USD 116 million to vulnerable populations in the Central Sahel countries, thus doubling the amount of cash distributed in 2019.

WFP and its partners provided food and nutrition assistance to nearly 7 million beneficiaries in 2020, in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, reaching 100 percent of the beneficiaries planned in the Central Sahel countries.

This represented an 88 percent increase compared to the number of vulnerable people reached in 2019.

More than 173,000 mt of food were distributed in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in 2020 (86 percent increase compared to 2019). Over 1.3 million children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/G) in the Central Sahel countries received support for the prevention (nearly 475,000) and treatment (more than 881,000) of acute malnutrition.

Despite the COVID-19 restriction measures, WFP managed to provide nutritious meals and take-home rations to more than 366,000 schoolchildren in the Central Sahel countries.

To support and promote resilience activities, WFP provided food assistance for assets creation to over 817,000 people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.