WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (16 April 2020)

In Numbers

  • 9.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (2.2 m), Mali (4.3 m), and Niger (3.2 m) (OCHA 2020 Global Humanitarian Needs Overview)

  • 5 million people targeted in 2020 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (1.2 m), Mali (1.3 m), and Niger (2.5 m) until end December 2020

  • 1.28 million people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (838,500), Mali (218,500), and Niger (226,700) 263,900 refugees in Burkina Faso (21,400), Mali (26,700), and Niger (215,800)

  • 1.7 million people (90 percent of the prioritized plan) assisted by WFP and partners in February 2020 across Burkina Faso (537,182), and Mali (444,791) and Niger* (747,859) as part of the Country Strategic Plans.

*Niger’s actual reached figures have increased from the previous situation report due to additional reports received.

Highlights

• As of 15 April 2020, the three Central Sahel countries record 1,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 570 in Niger, 515 in Burkina Faso and 123 in Mali. A total of 52 people died from the pandemic (54 percent in Burkina Faso, 27 percent in Niger and 19 percent in Mali). In a context where the food security situation is worsening in the Central Sahel, with nearly 4 million people currently food insecure (March-May 2020; IPC phases 3-4) and 5.5 million food insecure projected in the upcoming lean season (June-August 2020), WFP’s response in the COVID-19 epidemic is being guided by Programme Criticality. Life-saving assistance is being prioritised.
WFP country offices are working in the inter-agency teams and with governments on COVID-19 specific contingency plans.

• WFP is taking necessary measures to ensure that operations do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 and protect its beneficiaries and WFP and partner staff following a ‘do no harm’ principle.

• In February 2020, WFP reached 1.7 million vulnerable people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

• WFP urgently requires USD 183 million from April to September 2020 to carry out its planned lifesaving operations.

