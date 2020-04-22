WFP Central Sahel Situation Report (16 April 2020)

In Numbers

9.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Burkina Faso (2.2 m), Mali (4.3 m), and Niger (3.2 m) (OCHA 2020 Global Humanitarian Needs Overview)

5 million people targeted in 2020 by WFP under the Country Strategic Plans in Burkina Faso (1.2 m), Mali (1.3 m), and Niger (2.5 m) until end December 2020

1.28 million people internally displaced (IDPs) in Burkina Faso (838,500), Mali (218,500), and Niger (226,700) 263,900 refugees in Burkina Faso (21,400), Mali (26,700), and Niger (215,800)

1.7 million people (90 percent of the prioritized plan) assisted by WFP and partners in February 2020 across Burkina Faso (537,182), and Mali (444,791) and Niger* (747,859) as part of the Country Strategic Plans.

*Niger’s actual reached figures have increased from the previous situation report due to additional reports received.

Highlights

• As of 15 April 2020, the three Central Sahel countries record 1,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 570 in Niger, 515 in Burkina Faso and 123 in Mali. A total of 52 people died from the pandemic (54 percent in Burkina Faso, 27 percent in Niger and 19 percent in Mali). In a context where the food security situation is worsening in the Central Sahel, with nearly 4 million people currently food insecure (March-May 2020; IPC phases 3-4) and 5.5 million food insecure projected in the upcoming lean season (June-August 2020), WFP’s response in the COVID-19 epidemic is being guided by Programme Criticality. Life-saving assistance is being prioritised.

WFP country offices are working in the inter-agency teams and with governments on COVID-19 specific contingency plans.

• WFP is taking necessary measures to ensure that operations do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19 and protect its beneficiaries and WFP and partner staff following a ‘do no harm’ principle.

• In February 2020, WFP reached 1.7 million vulnerable people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

• WFP urgently requires USD 183 million from April to September 2020 to carry out its planned lifesaving operations.