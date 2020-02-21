WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #9 (21 February 2020)

In Numbers

2.2 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan)

1.2 million people in need of food assistance (Cadre Harmonise’ – November 2019)

765,517 internally displaced persons (CONASUR – 12 February 2020)

Highlights

In January, WFP assisted 244,030 IDPs with a food basket comprised of cereals, beans and vegetable oil.

Emergency School Feeding activities introduced in the Est. These activities will soon be replicated in other regions.

USD 108.4 million are needed to cover WFP needs for the period March-August 2020. This includes 28 million to cover the funding needs of vulnerable local populations for the 2020 lean season (June – August). At the moment, WFP has no funding for this activity.