Burkina Faso
WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #9 (21 February 2020)
Attachments
In Numbers
2.2 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan)
1.2 million people in need of food assistance (Cadre Harmonise’ – November 2019)
765,517 internally displaced persons (CONASUR – 12 February 2020)
Highlights
In January, WFP assisted 244,030 IDPs with a food basket comprised of cereals, beans and vegetable oil.
Emergency School Feeding activities introduced in the Est. These activities will soon be replicated in other regions.
USD 108.4 million are needed to cover WFP needs for the period March-August 2020. This includes 28 million to cover the funding needs of vulnerable local populations for the 2020 lean season (June – August). At the moment, WFP has no funding for this activity.
New in-country assessments soon will be carried out for the potential introduction of UNHAS and the logistics sector.
Situation Update
- The security situation in Burkina Faso remained volatile with an intensification of incidents targeting civilians. As a consequence, new displacements were observed and registered. As of 12 February 2020, 765,517 people were officially displaced in the country with over 50 percent of the internally displaced people (IDPs) residing in the Centre-Nord. A 24.7 percent increase was observed since the last update dated 27 January 2020 during which 613,792 people were recognized to have been displaced. WFP remains on the frontline to respond to new displacements and alerts.