24 Dec 2019

WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #7 (20 December 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 20 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (677.21 KB)

In Numbers
1.5 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan)
560,033 internally displaced persons (CONASUR – 9 December 2019)

Highlights

• In November, WFP assisted 336,298 food insecure people out of which a total of 268,439 IDPs and host-communities.
• Cadre Harmonisé results are extremely worrying with 1.2 million people currently in need of food assistance. This figure is expected to increase to 1.8 million during the 2020 lean season (June-August).
• Thanks to donor contributions, WFP was able to avert full pipeline breaks for the month of January 2020. However, for December, WFP will be forced to reduce rations in the Centre-Nord region due to shortfalls in pulses.
• USD 42.7 million are needed for WFP activities up to June 2020.

Situation Update

  • As of 9 December 2019, over 560,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been officially registered by CONASUR. According to CONASUR, new displacements were observed in most regions except for Centre-Nord where the greatest number of IDPs remains. However, following recent incidents and alerts, new displacements have been observed in the communes of Dori (Sahel) and Pensa (Centre-Nord) to which 3,100 and 7,000 people have been displaced respectively.

  • Since the start of the crisis, many factors have restricted humanitarian access, which impeded or delayed humanitarian assistance and response. Access by the population to basic services has also been seriously affected by the departure of administrative staff due to insecurity, the closure of schools or health centres, and restriction of movement for populations, including the institution of curfews.

  • The increase in the severity of access constraints was noted between June and September 2019, making access to populations in need more difficult, particularly in the Sahel region. The humanitarian access strategy implemented by WFP has allowed to considerably reduce the impact of the above-mentioned constraints. Measures included better communication and community participation, the use of a low visibility approach in certain cases, the choice of local service providers, the choice of national staff sensitive to socio-cultural realities, measures to protect civilians and respect for and promotion of humanitarian principles. WFP will continue to ensure the implementation of its security and access risk mitigation measures to ensure continued assistance to vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach locations. Refer to the evolution of WFP’s humanitarian access on the third page.

