WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #6 (15 November 2019)

In Numbers

1.5 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan)

486,360 internally displaced persons (CONASUR – 29 October 2019)

Highlights

• In October, WFP assisted 244,056 food insecure people out of which 217,655 IDPs.

• In November, WFP plans to start emergency school feeding activities as well as distributions to the Boucle du Mouhoun region.

• FAO-WFP advocacy document presenting joint resilience building response targeting IDPs and host-communities.

• USD 50.3 million are needed for urgent crisis response activities up to April 2020.

• Risk of halting assistance as of January 2020, without additional contributions.

Situation Update

• Security situation in the country remains critical with a growing number of incidents throughout the country. As of 29 October, over 486,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) are present in the country, with additional displacements regularly occurring.

• A two-day workshop on humanitarian access was organized by WFP and OCHA in end October. The workshop was facilitated by the Competence on Humanitarian Negotiation (CCHN) and provided a platform to exchange with partners (UN agencies and NGOs) on the implications of humanitarian access challenges on respective operations, as well as to discuss on key aspects to consider when dealing with humanitarian access negotiation.

• A humanitarian access working group meeting took place, during which participants have jointly identified indicators for each humanitarian access challenge, leading to the elaboration of a workplan for a joint humanitarian access strategy. WFP will integrate elements from these discussions while revising its humanitarian access strategy.