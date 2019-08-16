WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #4 9 August 2019

Situation Update

• Security incidents are continuing across the country with specific focus in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions. With recent influx, number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is continuing to rise. Currently, 237,000 people are registered as IDPs by the National Committee for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR). Considerable influx of IDPs was observed in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, where 8,577 are currently registered (120 IDPs were registered as of 10 July 2019).

• A field mission was conducted to assess the situation of humanitarian access in Barsalogho, Pissila and Kaya towns (Centre-Nord) during the week of 29 July. The objective of the mission was to facilitate the upcoming distributions in those areas. Mission provided an opportunity to discuss with youth representatives of Foubé and Barsalogho, as well as discuss a securitisation strategy for transporting food to hard-to-reach locations in the region. These discussions involved local authorities, association of transporters and UNDSS.

• On 7-8 August, a joint WFP-OCHA mission was conducted to organise the first inter-sector meetings in Kaya (Centre-Nord) and Dori (Sahel). Meetings represented an opportunity to discuss the provision of a comprehensive response package (food, nutrition, and non-food items) to IDPs from all actors operating in the areas, as well as to identify a joint humanitarian access strategy to hard-to-reach locations.

• WFP has renewed a communication campaign, undertaken in local languages, and streamed through local radios, to inform beneficiaries for the upcoming distributions and WFP’s efforts to reach those in need. This communication is undertaken in line with the humanitarian principles.