16 Aug 2019

WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #4 9 August 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 09 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (372.31 KB)

Situation Update

• Security incidents are continuing across the country with specific focus in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions. With recent influx, number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is continuing to rise. Currently, 237,000 people are registered as IDPs by the National Committee for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR). Considerable influx of IDPs was observed in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, where 8,577 are currently registered (120 IDPs were registered as of 10 July 2019).

• A field mission was conducted to assess the situation of humanitarian access in Barsalogho, Pissila and Kaya towns (Centre-Nord) during the week of 29 July. The objective of the mission was to facilitate the upcoming distributions in those areas. Mission provided an opportunity to discuss with youth representatives of Foubé and Barsalogho, as well as discuss a securitisation strategy for transporting food to hard-to-reach locations in the region. These discussions involved local authorities, association of transporters and UNDSS.

• On 7-8 August, a joint WFP-OCHA mission was conducted to organise the first inter-sector meetings in Kaya (Centre-Nord) and Dori (Sahel). Meetings represented an opportunity to discuss the provision of a comprehensive response package (food, nutrition, and non-food items) to IDPs from all actors operating in the areas, as well as to identify a joint humanitarian access strategy to hard-to-reach locations.

• WFP has renewed a communication campaign, undertaken in local languages, and streamed through local radios, to inform beneficiaries for the upcoming distributions and WFP’s efforts to reach those in need. This communication is undertaken in line with the humanitarian principles.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.