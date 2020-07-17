WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #14 (17 July 2020)

In Numbers

2.2 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan – February 2020)

2.15 million people projected to be in need of food assistance during the 2020 lean season (June-August) (Cadre Harmonisé – March 2020)

921,741 internally displaced persons (CONASUR –7 June 2020)

Highlights

• In June, WFP assisted 653,174 IDPs, 18,878 members of host families, and 306,255 vulnerable food insecure individuals (lean season response) through general distributions via in-kind food baskets or cash-based transfers.

• Ongoing work to update the Cadre Harmonisé taking into account the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on food security. Preliminary results have outlined a further deterioration in the food security situation across the country.

• With current funding outlook, WFP distributions will halt in October 2020. WFP requires USD 54.5 million for its operations until the end of the year.

Situation Update

• The security situation across the country remains highly volatile with the increasing movement and activities of non-state armed groups across several regions of Burkina Faso, particularly along the border with Mali and Niger. According to reports of Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), 361 security incidents were reported between 1 January to 30 June 2020 with 1,362 casualties. A similar situation was observed in the same period of 2019 during which 325 security incidents were reported with 1,063 fatalities.

• Humanitarian access is being severely disrupted by these incidents, as well as by the ongoing rainy season. WFP is putting in place adhoc security risk management (SRM) measures to mitigate the risks of any of these incidents directly affecting WFP operations.

• On 24 June, a WFP contracted truck was hijacked by unidentified armed individuals on the route Namsiguya – Djibo while on its way to delivering food items (35 mt of vegetable oil) to Djibo. The driver and his apprentice were abducted and subsequently released unharmed, along with the emptied truck. WFP will continue to strengthen its security and humanitarian access protocols to cope with the growing security challenges.

• As of 15 July 2020, 1,045 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Burkina Faso, with 53 deaths. The Government of Burkina Faso has reinforced the screening of COVID-19 by allowing free testing for all interested individuals.