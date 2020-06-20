WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #13 (19 June 2020)

Situation Update

• The security situation in Burkina Faso continues to deteriorate with an increasing number of security incidents being reported across the country, particularly in the regions of Sahel and Est. Presence of improvised explosive devices, car-jackings and targeted killings/attacks on security forces and civilians are destabilizing an already fragile situation.

• Similarly, humanitarian access is not improving across the country particularly in the Est and in the provinces of Yagha and Soum in the Sahel. WFP is conducting relevant assessments in all its targeted areas to evaluate the security risks and current access situation to the distribution sites.

• As of 7 June, 921,741 individuals from 110,013 households have been officially displaced in Burkina Faso. This marks an 8.6 percent increase with respect to the previous update. Centre-Nord and Sahel are the most-affected regions as they currently account for over 75 percent of the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Out of the total 110,013 households being displaced, 23,861 (22 percent) have found refuge in host-families.

• As of 17 June 2020, 899 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Burkina Faso, with 53 deaths. The Government of Burkina Faso has eased and/or lifted most of its restriction measures, particularly around the movement of humanitarian actors from and to quarantine affected cities.

WFP Response Food and Nutrition Assistance

• In May, WFP has assisted 604,704 IDPs via in-kind (525,475) and mobile money cash-based transfers (79,229). Distributions were undertaken in the regions of Centre-Nord (407,868), Sahel (113,335), Est (40,152), Nord (22,790), Centre-Est (11,278) and Boucle du Mouhoun (9,281).

• For the first time, WFP assisted IDPs residing in the Centre-Est region via food distributions. The region currently hosts over 13,000 IDPs. All distributions are managed by the Fada N’Gourma suboffice in the Est region.

• WFP continued assistance to members of host-families assisting 6,189 individuals in the regions of Centre-Est, Est, Centre-Nord and Sahel. Beneficiaries received an in-kind food basket.

• Prevention of malnutrition activities are continuing and being combined with general food distributions. During the reporting period, a total of 33,161 children aged 6-23 months and 19,744 pregnant and lactating women benefitted from prevention of acute malnutrition activities through blanket supplementary feeding.

• As schools have reopened on 1 June for CM2 exam classes, WFP is gradually resuming its school feeding activities to benefit these students. These activities will continue until the exams are completed and will be carried out across all affected regions.