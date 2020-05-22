WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #12 (22 May 2020)

In Numbers

2.2 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan – February 2020)

2.15 million people projected to be in need during the 2020 lean season (June- August) (Cadre Harmonisé – March 2020)

848,329 internally displaced persons (CONASUR – 22 April 2020)

Highlights

• In April, WFP assisted 504,310 IDPs and 22,260 host families through general distributions via an in-kind food basket or cash-based transfers.

• Preparations for the upcoming lean season are being finalised and soon partners will start with the targeting in selected provinces.

• Delays in arrival of commodities in the country are having an impact on WFP operations and it may have an impact on ongoing May distributions.

• Urgent contributions are needed to ensure that WFP can meet the totality of needs during the lean season, by assisting targeted populations with an in-kind or cashbased entitlement.

Situation Update

• The security situation continues to deteriorate across the country. As a result, humanitarian access has deteriorated over the past few weeks, particularly in the Sahel region, specifically Djibo, and the Est region due to the activities of non-state armed groups. WFP will be working on sensitizing communities on humanitarian access and on the importance of humanitarian assistance, prioritizing community engagement through constructive dialogue with opinion leaders, and advocating with the authorities with respect for the human rights.

• As of 19 May 2020, 806 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Burkina Faso, with 52 deaths. Government of Burkina Faso eased some of its COVID-19 restriction measures, including gradually reopening markets. In the same period, CONASUR distributed 2,100 mt of food to the most vulnerable people affected by COVID-19 in Ouagadougou and in the Centre region, and Bobo-Dioulasso and Hauts-Bassins region. WFP supported the Government through its technical expertise in terms of targeting affected populations.