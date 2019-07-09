WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #1 27 June 2019

In Numbers

1.2 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan)

172,487 people displaced (CONASUR – June 2019)

688,000 people in need of food assistance (Cadre Harmonisé- March 2019)

53,200 IDPs planned to be assisted by WFP in June

Highlights

• USD 35.4 million are urgently needed to provide adequate and timely emergency assistance to the affected population from July to December 2019.

• Without additional contributions, WFP will not be able to ensure full assistance in September.

• Due to lack of financial resources and available stocks during the first half of the year, WFP was only able to assist 15,286 IDPs in May.

• Targeting activities are underway for the lean season and distributions are expected to start early July, as soon as recently procured commodities are delivered.

Situation Update

• The security situation across the country is rapidly deteriorating. Intercommunal tensions are rising while the geographic scope is widening. This is anticipated to further exacerbate the situation for the most vulnerable and food insecure people as the lean season started and already poses constraints in terms of humanitarian access.

• Movement for humanitarian personnel is restricted in the northern and eastern provinces. Due to recent security incidents, WFP partners and contractors expressed concerns related to access to specific targeted communes.

This situation hampers WFP and its partners’ ability to access all people in need of urgent food assistance.

• The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is on the rise with over 172,000 currently registered and 340,000 IDPs projected by the end of the year. A growing concentration of IDPs is observed in the region of CentreNord.

• Displacement flows have also reached the capital with about 1,051 people having found refuge in places of worship and schools in Ouagadougou, as of 17 June.

• This increase in population displacements further exacerbates existing vulnerabilities as the country enters the lean season period, during which 688,000 are estimated to be highly food insecure.