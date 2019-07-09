09 Jul 2019

WFP Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report #1 27 June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 27 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (522.83 KB)

In Numbers

1.2 million people affected (OCHA Humanitarian Response Plan)

172,487 people displaced (CONASUR – June 2019)

688,000 people in need of food assistance (Cadre Harmonisé- March 2019)

53,200 IDPs planned to be assisted by WFP in June

Highlights

• USD 35.4 million are urgently needed to provide adequate and timely emergency assistance to the affected population from July to December 2019.

• Without additional contributions, WFP will not be able to ensure full assistance in September.

• Due to lack of financial resources and available stocks during the first half of the year, WFP was only able to assist 15,286 IDPs in May.

• Targeting activities are underway for the lean season and distributions are expected to start early July, as soon as recently procured commodities are delivered.

Situation Update

• The security situation across the country is rapidly deteriorating. Intercommunal tensions are rising while the geographic scope is widening. This is anticipated to further exacerbate the situation for the most vulnerable and food insecure people as the lean season started and already poses constraints in terms of humanitarian access.

• Movement for humanitarian personnel is restricted in the northern and eastern provinces. Due to recent security incidents, WFP partners and contractors expressed concerns related to access to specific targeted communes.
This situation hampers WFP and its partners’ ability to access all people in need of urgent food assistance.

• The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is on the rise with over 172,000 currently registered and 340,000 IDPs projected by the end of the year. A growing concentration of IDPs is observed in the region of CentreNord.

• Displacement flows have also reached the capital with about 1,051 people having found refuge in places of worship and schools in Ouagadougou, as of 17 June.

• This increase in population displacements further exacerbates existing vulnerabilities as the country enters the lean season period, during which 688,000 are estimated to be highly food insecure.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.