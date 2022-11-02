WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

2,565 mt of food distributed

USD 5.5 million cash-based transfers made

USD 63.9 million six-month (October 2022-March 2023) net funding requirements

1,014,900 people assisted* in September 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

On 30 September, Captain Ibrahim Traoré removed Transitional President Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba from his office. The coup was accompanied by often violent protests in and outside the capital. In addition to mounting security-related challenges caused by non-state armed groups, the political volatility further impedes humanitarian and development aid operations in Burkina Faso. Such challenges result in delays or temporary interruptions in aid activities, including the provision of urgent life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable.

The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Burkina Faso – whose recently updated funding requirements amount to USD 805 million – remains heavily underfunded. Accorrding to OCHA, the food security pillar of the HRP was funded at only 31 percent as of 30 September.

Overall, 4.9 million people (almost 25 percent of the country’s total population) need some form of humanitarian assistance such as food,

WASH, shelter, education or health.

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), there were 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Burkina Faso as of 30 April 2022. Moreover, estimates indicate that over 571,000 people are living in hard-to-reach areas under blockade by non-state armed groups, and remain at a risk hunger and malnutrition. While delivering life-saving assistance to such areas by road remained a challenge in September, WFP began scaling up its air transport capacities with a view to reaching trapped populations by air.

WFP urgently needs USD 15 million to implement this scale-up and provide life saving assistance in hard-to reach locations.

Assistance to IDPs: Attacks on civilians by non-state armed groups continued to trigger forced displacements in September. WFP provided unconditional assistance to 699,880 IDPs through in-kind food and cashbased transfers depending on the local context. Of all IDPs, 1.1 million (or 73 percent) are concentrated in the Sahel, Centre-Nord and Nord regions of Burkina Faso. Accessing hard-to-reach areas by helicopter,

WFP delivered 9.6 mt of nutritional products in Gayeri and Pama to treat acute malnutrition among 1,060 children aged 6-59 months and 4.1 mt to Djibo for 660 children for malnutrition prevention and treatment.

WFP delivered 42 mt of food by helicopter to 50,970 people in Pama and Kompienga.

Assistance to refugees: In September, WFP assisted 6,030 refugees in the form of in-kind food and cash-based transfers to enable them to meet basic food needs. Burkina Faso hosts 29,000 refugees, 96 percent of whom fled from Mali.

Lean Season: In September, WFP continued to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable populations affected by the lean season. In total, WFP supported 209,330 people beneficiaries during the month.

School feeding: WFP continued its support for the UNICEF-EDUCO remedial classes initiative targeting internally displaced children. In September, over 19,000 schoolchildren (52 percent boys and 48 percent girls) received hot meals in 66 schools across the Centre-Nord region of Burkina Faso. According to OCHA, over 708,000 children are affected by school closures.

Nutrition: As part of its moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme, WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to over 15,470 children aged 6-59 months, and 6,020 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs), WFP beneficiaries. In addition, 41,320 children aged 6-23 months (53 percent girls and 47 percent boys) received nutrition assistance to prevent malnutrition.

In the framework of the Response to the Food Crisis in the Central Sahel (CRIALCES) project, WFP contributed to the prevention of malnutrition for an additional 3,130 PLWGs and 4,890 children aged 6-23 months.

Launched in July 2020 in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, CRIALCES is an innovative approach to improving the nutritional status of women and children by strengthening national food systems in volatile settings.

Focusing on food systems, the project is simultaneously strengthening the capacity of producers of nutritious foods; supporting the transformation of products into complementary foods; improving national analytical capacities for market and price monitoring; and supporting access to nutritious food by vulnerable communities. While results achieved so far are promising, additional funding is needed to scale up the project.

Resilience: Implemented across the regions of Sahel, Nord, CentreNord, and Est, WFP’s integrated resilience programme continued to strengthen vulnerable communities’ capacity to withstand and recover from shocks and stressors. In September, WFP supported beneficiaries in maintaining community assets created or rehabilitated earlier this year as part of WFP’s food assistance for assets (FFA) activities. These activities included land rehabilitation, the production of seedlings, and reforestation. WFP’s early recovery activities in the Sahel region allowed to train 17 trainers as well as over 740 households in compost techniques. As part of its smallholder agriculture market support (SAMS) programme, WFP began to evaluate the production capacity of WFPsupported farmer organisations to integrate them into WFP’s local procurement plan. Monitoring findings on resilience activities indicate positive impacts on people’s lives, such as diversified incomes, improved community assets, and enhanced social cohesion.

Contributing to the climate insurance of vulnerable rural households, over 3,500 people received support through WFP’s Replica policy purchased under the African Risk Capacity (ARC).