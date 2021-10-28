WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

4,231 mt of food distributed

USD 2 million of cash distributed

USD 130 million six months (October 2021-March 2022) net funding requirements

616,073 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In September, WFP assisted 524,128 vulnerable IDPs (270,639 women and 253,489 men) in the regions of Boucle du Mouhoun,

Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. WFP distributed USD 1.8 million cash-based transfers (CBT) and 3,504 mt of food, plus 326 mt of nutritional products to prevent malnutrition among 55,947 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months.

From 18-19 September, WFP carried out a third operation in Mansila (Sahel) using UNHAS, to meet the immediate food needs (31 mt) – and to improve the nutritional status (4 mt) – of 4,325 host populations and IDPs in this hard-to-reach area.

Assistance to refugees: WFP provided mixed rations (102 mt inkind and USD 81,000 CBT) to 11,619 Malians from the most vulnerable households of the Goudébou camp (Sahel). About 631 refugees classified as borderline on the vulnerability scale benefited from in-kind food assistance (6 mt), to prevent their socio-economic status from slipping into vulnerability. In Djibo, to consider the refugees’ food preferences, WFP opted to bring stocks of rice and millet on site – which postponed food distributions to October.

Nutrition: WFP supported 23,752 PLW/Gs and 23,752 children aged 6-59 months suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. WFP distributed 179 mt of nutritional inputs for MAM treatment.

In the Centre-Nord and Sahel, WFP reached 1,800 PLW/Gs and 3,136 children aged 6-23 months (of IDP and host households) using e-vouchers valued at USD 22,240 under the malnutrition prevention programme. This project is part of a regional response to the food crisis in Central Sahel (CRIALCES) aimed at enhancing beneficiaries’ access to locally produced enriched flour and other commodities, as part of a "nutritious basket”. By linking nutrition and resilience, the project also has a positive effect on the local food system and economy.

Resilience: Still in the framework of the CRIALCES project, WFP organized from September 22 to 27 a series of workshops to bring together farmers' organizations, enriched flour processing units and traders, in the provinces of Séno (Sahel), Sanmatenga and Bam (Centre-Nord). These meetings made it possible to establish pre-contracts between these three actors in view of producing enriched flour.

The month of September was marked by the monitoring of assets created with WFP support in all the regions concerned (CentreNord, Est, Nord and Sahel). The main observation is that crops on land recovered through resilience activities fared better than those on other land.

Education: WFP collaborates with the “Presidential Initiative”, which aims to provide healthy meals to all school age children in Burkina Faso and promotes decentralized home-grown school feeding. In this context, WFP supported the participation of the Government in the launch of the School Meals Coalition at the UN Food Systems Summit, held on 23 September. The joint contribution of WFP and Burkina Faso focused on integrated school canteens. Besides, WFP as lead is fostering actions along with FAO and UNICEF to strengthen capacities of the national school feeding programme.

UN Food Systems Summit: Together with FAO, IFAD, UNDP and UNICEF, WFP supported the Government’s preparations for the UN Food Systems Summit. WFP facilitated a series of national consultations on the status of food security in Burkina Faso, by providing technical and financial support. At the summit, the President of Burkina Faso announced a national roadmap for sustainable and resilient food systems towards achieving "Zero hunger" by 2030.

Capacity strengthening: WFP handed over 25 mobile storage units with a total capacity of 15,000 mt to the Government on the 27 September, hence increasing the storage capacity of the National Food Security Stock Management Entity (SONAGESS) by 19 percent. With World Bank’s funding, the Ministry of Finance commissioned WFP to procure and construct the facilities in 10 regions of Burkina Faso, including in difficult to reach areas. In addition, WFP trained over 60 staffs of the SONAGESS in digitalized and physical stock management. This project allows the Government to take its emergency response closer to the regions affected by the crisis. The Government also has requested WFP to provide further support for the local procurement of 15,000 mt commodities to replenish the national food reserve.