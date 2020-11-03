WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

5,368 mt of food distributed

USD 1.6 million of cash distributed

USD 86.2 million six months (October 2020-March 2021) net funding requirements

606,719 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In September,

WFP provided lifesaving assistance to 445,695 IDPs and members of host families. 3,489 mt of food were distributed in the most food insecure regions (Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est,

Nord, and Sahel). Among IDPs residing in the Centre-Nord region, 96,983 individuals received cash-based transfers (CBT). WFP also provided nutritional support, benefitting 19,442 children aged 6-23 months and 7,062 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).

Lean season response: Due to operational challenges, WFP distributed the last round of assistance for the lean season response in September. A total of 121,546 vulnerable food insecure individuals received assistance in the Centre-Nord, Est, and Nord regions. WFP distributed in total 1,647 mt of food and USD 180,806. WFP complemented this assistance with prevention of moderate acute malnutrition activities reaching 11,638 children aged 6-23 months and PLW. Overall, over 536,000 vulnerable individuals were assisted during the lean season.

Assistance to refugees: Increasing conflicts in the Sahel region affect Malian refugees’ means of subsistence and food security as well as humanitarian access. As a result, distributions in Mentao camp and surrounding areas were suspended since July. WFP is working to resume assistance in this area as soon as possible. Since March, WFP started to distribute two-month food rations to refugees with the aim of reducing movements and associated risk. September rations are planned to be distributed along with October assistance.

Nutrition: In addition to prevention of acute malnutrition activities,

WFP also contributed with screening and treating moderate acute malnutrition. The nutritional health of 14,595 children aged 6-59 months and 4,551 PLW was taken care of in September, via the distribution of 95 mt of nutritional inputs.

Education: Ahead of school resumptions scheduled for 1 October 2020, WFP is prepositioning COVID-19 protective hygiene kits in schools that are benefiting from WFP emergency and regular school feeding programmes. The kits include hand-washing buckets and nocontact infrared thermometers.

From 7 to 11 September, WFP participated in a workshop on the elaboration of the first National School Food and Nutrition Strategy as part of its continuous technical support to the Ministry of National Education, Literacy and the Promotion of National Languages. The overall objective of the strategy is to contribute to equitable access to a balanced, sufficient, and healthy diet for all students, thus improving access and quality of education in Burkina Faso.

Capacity strengthening: WFP continued providing technical and financial support to the Executive Secretariat of the National Council for Food and Nutritional Security (SE-CNSA) for the elaboration of the Charter for Food and Nutritional Security Interventions. It aims to provide an institutional framework for the harmonisation and coordination of interventions by food and nutrition security actors. A first draft was produced during a multi-partner workshop on 21-25 September. It is currently being amended and will eventually be submitted for validation and adoption at the next General Assembly of the CNSA (expected to be held by the end of the year).

Resilience: Climate shocks, and especially droughts in the context of Burkina Faso, affect food insecure people the most. WFP stands ready to support the Government in responding to droughts and in mitigating their impact on vulnerable populations, through a tripartite partnership with the African Risk Capacity (ARC). WFP, the Government, and ARC gathered on 14-18 September via a technical working group led by the Directorate-General for Sectoral Studies and Statistics (DGESS), to review the indicators linked to the vulnerability of agricultural farmers. This review will allow to better assess these populations’ vulnerability as well as assess the foreseen trigger for the insurance in case of drought.

Furthermore, WFP has put in place a micro-insurance approach accessible to smallholder farmers, in order to strengthen their capacities and reduce food losses. This will lead to WFP conducting trainings on agricultural integrated risk management and post harvesting techniques in the coming weeks. The project, piloted in 2019 and scaled up in 2020, allowed 2,500 beneficiaries in the Centre-Nord and Est regions to subscribe to climate insurance.

Response to floods: The Government declared a state of natural disaster on 9 September following heavy rains. Over 100,000 people are estimated to be affected and most of the flooded areas are already identified as food insecure (Centre-Nord, Est and Sahel regions). WFP is planning to provide assistance to some 100,000 individuals affected by the floods, and support to the Government in undertaking relevant assessments and response.