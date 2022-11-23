WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

1,610 mt of food distributed

USD 5.8 million cash-based transfers made

USD 62.5 million six-month (November 2022-April 2023) net funding requirements

822,000 people assisted* in October 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

Against the backdrop of political fragility exacerbated by the military coup,

Burkina Faso continued to face mounting insecurity and violence caused by non-state armed groups. Attacks against civilians continued to trigger internal displacement, especially in the northern and eastern regions of the country. However, the humanitarian community’s efforts to deliver urgent life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable were hindered as humanitarian access to crisis-affected areas remained highly constrained during October.

As of 30 September, there were 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country according to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR). Worryingly, 60 percent of these IDPs were children, and 23 percent were women. Furthermore, about 840,000 people are estimated to be living in hard-to-reach areas under blockade by non-identified armed groups. Blockades have a devastating impact on the lives of trapped populations, including a sharp deterioration in their hunger and nutrition status. However, humanitarian needs remain largely unaddressed due to lack or limited humanitarian access to these areas. As the safest and fastest option to deliver life-saving assistance to blockaded towns is by air, WFP is increasing and diversifying its in-country air transport capacity.

While humanitarian needs continue to rise, the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Burkina Faso (with a total requirement of USD 805 million) remains heavily underfunded at only 34 percent as of 9 November according to OCHA. The food security pillar of the HRP was funded at only 39 percent. Overall, 4.9 million people (almost 25 percent of the country’s total population) need some form of humanitarian assistance.

Assistance to IDPs: According to data released by CONASUR in October, the four regions most affected by forced displacement are the Sahel,

Centre-Nord, Nord, and Est regions, hosting almost 1.4 million IDPs (or 81 percent of the total IDPs). Attacks on civilians by non-state armed groups continued to trigger forced displacements in October. WFP provided unconditional assistance to 630,420 IDPs through in-kind food and cash-based transfers. Accessing the blockaded town of Djibo by helicopter, WFP delivered 20 mt of nutritional products for the prevention of moderate acute malnutrition among 2,170 children aged 6-23 months and 1,500 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs), as well as 63 mt of food commodities to provide food assistance to 42,200 food insecure people.

WFP’s current helicopter capacity cannot meet the logistics needs to assist 100,000 food insecure people prioritized by WFP in Djibo. WFP is exploring solutions to scale up its transport capacity to deliver assistance to blockaded areas at the right scale.

Lean Season: The lean season response was completed in September. In total, WFP assisted almost 1.2 million people during the 2022 lean season, against a target of 1.8 million. This was due to limited or lack of access to populations living in hard-to-reach areas.

School feeding: WFP continued to support vulnerable schoolchildren through its school feeding activities. In the Sahel and Plateau Central regions, WFP provided hot meals to 18,030 schoolchildren (49 percent girls) in 48 schools, as well as take-home rations to 10,960 girls. Through its emergency school feeding activity implemented in the Sahel, Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Nord, and Est regions, WFP provided hot meals to 67,140 schoolchildren (49 percent girls) in 116 schools, as well as take-home rations to 9,130 girls. Insecurity continued to hamper food deliveries to schools in hard-to-reach locations.

Nutrition: In October, as part of its moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme, WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to 48,300 children aged 6-59 months (52 percent girls), and 22,250 PLWGs.

WFP MAM activities targeted the Sahel, Nord, Est, Centre-Nord, Centre-Est and Boucle de Mouhoun regions.

Targeting IDPs and host populations, WFP’s malnutrition prevention activity reached 24,770 children aged 6-23 months (52 percent girls), as well as 16,700 PLWGs. As part of the World Bank-financed malnutrition prevention project, WFP provided lipid-based nutritional supplements (LNS) to 49,940 children aged 6-23 months (55 percent girls). In the framework of the Response to the Food Crisis in the Central Sahel (CRIALCES) project, WFP contributed to the prevention of malnutrition for an additional 4,500 children aged 6-23 months and 3,000 PLWGs.

Launched in July 2020 in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, CRIALCES is an innovative approach to improving the nutritional status of women and children by strengthening national food systems in volatile settings.

Resilience: Targeting the regions of Sahel, Nord, Centre-Nord and Est, WFP continued its integrated resilience programmes to strengthen vulnerable communities’ capacity to withstand and recover from shocks and stressors. In October, WFP and assisted communities made progress in planning upcoming resilience activities, including future training sessions on the community-based participatory planning (CBPP) approach. In the Nord and Est regions, WFP began the distribution of cash-based transfers to 6,440 people participating in WFP’s food assistance for assets (FFA) activities. In the Nord region, WFP provided equipment to 2,360 women to reduce post-harvest loss. Moreover, WFP trained 550 participants (42 percent women) on productive asset creation, water and soil conservation, soil protection and restoration, as well as composting. Monitoring findings on resilience activities indicate positive impacts on people’s lives such as diversified incomes, improved community assets and enhanced social cohesion.