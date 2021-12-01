WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

3,189 mt of food distributed

USD 2.2 million of cash distributed

USD 120 million six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements

620,908 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In October, WFP provided 537,457 displaced men, women, boys and girls with life-saving assistance in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. Assistance was delivered in the form of 2.5 mt in-kind food and USD 2.1 million cash-based transfers (CBT) where markets were functioning. Furthermore, WFP provided preventive nutritional assistance to 51,407 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months (with 328 mt of nutritional products).

On 14 October, WFP carried out a joint needs’ assessment in Madjoari, an isolated commune in the Est region that has been enclaved since January due to insecurity. The most urgent recommendations include to provide: (i) emergency food assistance to IDPs; (ii) complementary food for children aged 6-59 months and (PLW/Gs); and (iii) Madjoari health centre with nutritional inputs.

Assistance to refugees: Frequent incursions by non-state armed groups into Goudébou refugee camp caused the inhabitants to flee towards Dori and other directions. The incidence hampered WFP October distributions of in-kind food and CBT assistance to refugees. Prior to the displacement, 8,786 refugees were assisted. WFP is revising its plan with the intention to set-up a distribution site closer to Dori city, where most refugees are said to be relocated. UNHCR begun tracing and validating the Goudébou refugees to continue assisting them. Meanwhile, WFP assisted 4,418 refugees residing in the town of Djibo, with September and October coupled food rations.

Nutrition: In the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, 65,574 PLW/Gs and children aged 6-59 months affected by moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) received 316 mt of nutritional inputs. In Centre-Nord and Sahel, the regional response to the food crisis in Central Sahel (CRIALCES) allows beneficiaries to access nutrition food thanks to e-vouchers, while also boosting local markets. WFP assisted 4,673 PLW/Gs and children aged 6-23 months through this project in October.

Resilience: In the framework of WFP climate microinsurance programme, a training of 10 trainers took place from 21 to 22 October in Ouahigouya (Nord). The training is expected to be relayed to 500 insured households in the region. By reinforcing money management skills, financial education help beneficiaries to: (i) make informed financial decisions, both in their household and in their livelihood activities; (ii) and better plan budgets, hence increasing savings.

The endogenous school canteen initiative, concerning 12 schools in the Est region, resulted in the planting of cowpea, rice and mung bean on 16 ha of land. In the Sahel region, communities supported through food assistance for assets (FFA) creation activities mowed and stored 159 mt of fodder in bundles. While in the Est, 55 ha of degraded land were restored, and 4 ha of market garden were developed.

Education: As the new school year started on 1 October throughout Burkina Faso, WFP has been preparing to resume emergency and regular school feeding activities. A 20 percent increase in school closures due to insecurity was observed, compared to the end of the previous academic year in May.

Capacity strengthening: On 26-28 October, WFP conducted its first adaptive social protection workshop in Burkina Faso, jointly with the World Bank and under the leadership of the Ministry of Social and Humanitarian Affairs. The workshop included a tabletop simulation exercise. It reunited all national institutions implicated in emergency response and social protection to discuss national systems gaps and propose recommendations towards systems integration.