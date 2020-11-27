WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

1,872 mt of food distributed

USD 1.6 million of cash distributed

USD 69 million six months (November 2020-April 2021) net funding requirements

604,356 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): WFP assisted 580,096 IDPs in October, with 1,208 mt of in-kind food and USD 1.6 million via cash-based transfers. Besides, specialized nutrition food was provided to 43,441 children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women (PLW). The regions concerned were the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel.

WFP officially launched an electronic-voucher pilot project targeting IDPs in the Centre-Nord region on 15 October, coinciding with the finalisation of the first e-voucher distribution. Further distributions will take place on a monthly basis until December. The introduction of this transfer modality aims at providing food assistance in difficult to access areas. It contributes to the development of local markets and allows beneficiaries more flexibility in the choice of commodities.

Assistance to refugees: 9,166 Malian refugees were provided with two-months food rations (for September and October). Despite security challenges, WFP managed to deliver assistance to refugees both from Goudébou camp and from Mentao camp - while the latter could not be supported since July.

Nutrition: Through malnutrition screening at health facilities and at community levels, 12,965 children aged 6-59 months and 2,129 PLW suffering from moderate acute malnutrition were treated during the month of October in health structures. WFP supported the provision of nutrition supplies as part of the treatment, for a total of 62 mt.

This activity was carried out in the five regions most affected by the humanitarian crisis, namely: Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est,

Nord, and Sahel.

On 13-14 October, WFP organised the “Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG)” workshop, in collaboration with the Government, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the German Agency for International Cooperation. The workshop aimed to disseminate the results of the ‘Fill the Nutrient Gap’ (FNG) study, designed to identify specific or nutrition-sensitive interventions that are most appropriate in a given context to improve nutrient intake. Key messages include: (i) for about half of the population, a nutritious diet would not be affordable; (ii) agricultural production is not diversified enough to be aligned with the needs of the population; and (iii) after a significant reduction in malnutrition through health services, efforts need to be refocused on the food system and the integration of nutrition into agriculture, social protection, private sectors, and education.

Education: The school year started on 1 October. WFP is prepositioning commodities to resume school feeding operations in November.