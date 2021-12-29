WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

3,578 mt of food distributed

USD 2.2 million of cash distributed

USD 117.7 million six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements

696,287 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In November, WFP supported 557,619 people (290,925 women and 266,694 men) who fled from the conflicts, by distributing 2,409 mt of in-kind food assistance and over USD 2.1 million cash-based transfers (CBT) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, CentreEst, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. As pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months are especially vulnerable to malnutrition, WFP also provided them with 263 mt of fortified blended food.

WFP supported the Government’s response to internal displacements in the recently affected Cascades region - more precisely in Mangodara, a commune close to the border with Côte d’Ivoire – by completing its food stock with one-month rations. The distributions took place from 20 to 26 November and reached 5,410 new IDPs. WFP will ensure the continuation of assistance in 2022.

Assistance to refugees: After the refugees’ escape from Goudébou camp to Dori (Sahel region) following a series of attacks, WFP, in coordination with UNHCR, adjusted its assistance accordingly. WFP completed the October round of in-kind food and CBT distributions in the town of Dori, delivering assistance to the remaining caseload of 3,157 displaced refugees. WFP is preparing to assist refugees of Djibo with a two-month ration covering the period of November to December.

Nutrition: In addition to the prevention of malnutrition among displaced populations, WFP assisted 29,927 PLW/Gs and 48,381 children aged 6-59 months, thanks to: (i) its programme of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment, implemented in collaboration with health centres in the Boucle du Mouhoun,

Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions; and (ii) the regional response to the food crisis in Central Sahel (CRIALCES), enabling households of the Centre-Nord and Sahel to procure, via e-vouchers, commodities that are nutritious and locally produced.

Resilience: November food assistance-for-assets (FFA) activities conducted in the Est region included the completion of four water dams and the rehabilitation of 12 hectares of land. In the Sahel region, 29 villages of the Séno province were provided with 13 sheep each, as well as agro-industrial feed, and trainings in intensive livestock breeding. This type of livestock breeding is considerably more efficient than the traditional one. Furthermore, because of its sedentary nature, not only does it compensate for the fact that the search for pasture remains problematic due to insecurity, but it also makes it possible to mobilise more manure. The fodder used for these cattle was harvested from land previously restored through the resilience programme's farming techniques.

As part of the climate insurance initiative, WFP and its private sector partner Geowatch carried out satellite monitoring of the Centre-Nord region to estimate yields for the 2021-2022 agricultural season. Remote data collection technique allows for improved data on areas where access is difficult. This pilot experiment will be scaled up to other regions in the next agricultural season. WFP plans to strengthen the Government's satellite analysis capacity in December, hence initiating a process of skill transfer for the next two years.

Education: Through regular and emergency school feeding, WFP provided 69,146 schoolchildren (34,122 girls and 35,024 boys) with on-site meals in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. WFP provided additional monthly family rations of 10 kilograms of cereals to 9,273 girls, who are particularly at risk of dropping out of school, due to early marriage and/or unwanted pregnancy.

Capacity strengthening: WFP provided technical and financial support to the Permanent Secretariat in charge of crisis and vulnerability management in livestock (SP-CVEL) for the organisation of a workshop, from 29 November 29 to 3 December, with the objective of establishing harmonized pastoral warning and surveillance tools.