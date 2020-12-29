WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

3,488 mt of food distributed

USD 4 million of cash distributed

USD 66.3 million six months (December 2020-May 2021) net funding requirements

693,444 people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In November, WFP assisted 631,225 IDPs with 2,965 mt food baskets and USD 4 million cash-based transfers (CBT) in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. In particular, WFP scaled-up CBT assistance from 110,000 IDPs (October) to 276,000 IDPs (November) via mobile-money or direct transfers. 33,476 children aged 6-23 months and 14,570 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) also received nutritional support.

Assistance to refugees: WFP resumed CBT assistance to Malian refugees residing in the Sahel regions. WFP had to interrupt CBT in November 2019 due to security concerns. A total of USD 68,730 was provided to 4,877 refugees of Goudébou camp (Dori). WFP plans to assess the feasibility of resuming CBT in Mentao camp, once access conditions will be favourable.

Nutrition: In addition to the prevention of moderate acute malnutrition, WFP also contributed to the treatment of 20,004 children aged 6-59 months and 7,006 PLW during the month of November. Activities were carried out in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions.

On 24 November, WFP delivered over 7 mt of nutritional products in Foubé (Centre-Nord region) via UNHAS helicopter, and in close coordination with UNHCR. Foubé camp hosts around 22,000 IDPs and became unreachable for the humanitarian community after an attack in May 2020. Products will support prevention of malnutrition activities targeting children and PLW.

Education: Regular and Emergency school feeding operations resumed in November as WFP dispatched food items in assisted schools across Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. WFP assisted 30,332 schoolchildren via its regular school feeding programme implemented in the Sahel region.

16 Days of Activism to end Gender-Based Violence (GBV): In line with the global campaign to reduce GBV and as part of a UN joint intervention, WFP distributed 1.5 mt of food to the shelter Sainte Marie de Gorretti in Kaya (Centre-Nord region), benefitting 96 girls and young women who fled from forced and early marriage. Moreover, WFP organised all-staff sensitisation events, including a panel discussion on the fight against GBV.

Resilience: Community-based asset creation activities restarted in November in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. The following activities are in progress: water reservoirs, community access roads with fords crossing, school gardens, treatment of gullies, hay making and fodder conservation, extension of lowland development, and the realisation of fuel-efficient stoves. Further activities linked to soil and water conservation (CES) and soil defence and restoration (DRS) have also begun.