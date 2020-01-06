06 Jan 2020

WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, November 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
In Numbers

4,628.23 mt of food assistance distributed

No cash-based transfers made US$ 70 m six months net funding requirements (December 2019-May 2020)

336,298 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In November, WFP provided lifesaving assistance to 268,439 IDPs with 4,058 mt of food. Food distributions were coupled with blanket-supplementary feeding activities. Following a Regional Bureau mission on the WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management platform (SCOPE), it has been agreed to start a SCOPE scale-up as of 25 November with a deployment of a SCOPE specialist for a two-months rollout of activities. The completion is foreseen by end of 2019. The objective is to register all WFP beneficiaries in SCOPE.

Assistance to refugees: In November 2019, a full ration of inkind food assistance was provided to 15,607 refugees in Goudebou (Sahel region) including 8,145 women refugees. A total of 140 mt of food were distributed. Due to security reason, food distribution was not possible in the camp of Mentao.

Education: A total of 40,225 students received food assistance including 5,195 schoolgirls who received take-home rations. A total of 118.41 mt of food were distributed with rations comprised of cereals, beans and oil. In the same area and framework of school-based HIV activities, 100 members of Denkan Club were sensitized on the theme of sexually transmitted infections and contraceptives.

Nutrition: In November 22,267 children aged 6-59 months suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 5,208 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were assisted with 136 mt of specialised nutritious food.

Resilience: For resilience activities, a total of six units of 45 m3 ravine treatment were realized out of 11 units planned and 2 km of track out of the 3 planned were completed. The goal of road rehabilitation and gully treatment is to enable communities to access basic social factors (health center, school, etc.) and to recover degraded lands. In addition, a final Community-Based Participatory Planning (CBPP) workshop was organised in the Est region in addition to ongoing identification of composting sites for the regions of Centre-Nord, Sahel and Est regions. Lastly, there are ongoing targeting and technical assessments of new sites in the Centre-Nord targeting new beneficiaries as a result of recently conducted CBPP.

