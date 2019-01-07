WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, November 2018

In Numbers

543 mt of food assistance distributed

US$135,000 cash-based transfers made

US$11.4 m six months net funding requirements (December 2018-May 2019), representing 15% of total

905,741 people assisted January to October 2018

Operational Updates

Assistance to Malian refugees: In the Sahel region, WFP provides food assistance through in-kind food and cash transfers to Malian refugees in the refugee settlements of Goudebou and Mentao. Although assistance was previously given depending on refugee status, the assistance based on vulnerability status to food and nutrition insecurity started in March 2018. In November 2018, 22,076 refugees received food assistance including 11,697 women for a total of 372 mt of food commodities distributed. However, due to a lack of resources, no cash transfer was provided.

Resilience: WFP’s resilience activities through the integrated package in the targeted four regions Centre-North, East, North and Sahel is ongoing. The project includes two components: livelihoods improvement and capacity strengthening.

Food assistance for assets (FFA) activities aim at improving the livelihoods of vulnerable households through cash-based transfers. In November, WFP distributed a total of USD 135,000 to some 4,480 participants involved in FFA activities (31,360 beneficiaries).

Capacity strengthening activities were implemented through WFP’s Purchase for Progress (P4P) initiative in collaboration with Resilience in the Sahel Enhanced (RISE) partners and stakeholders. In November, WFP trained more than 100 members (79 percent women) of farmers’ organizations in financial literacy. About 20 people also took part to training in warrantage and quality assurance of cereals.

Nutrition: In November 2018, WFP assisted about - 33,473 beneficiaries with nutritional products (148.38 mt) in the four priority regions (Centre North, East, North and Sahel). As a contribution to - treatment of malnutrition, 22,696 children aged 6-59 months suffering from Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and 10,777 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received specialised nutritious food.