WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

3,278 mt of food distributed

USD 1.6 million of cash distributed

USD 137 million six months (June 2022-November 2022) net funding requirements

742,753 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

In May, WFP continued to prioritize response to the most vulnerable under its crisis response operations. Food and cash assistance was provided to Internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and host communities.

Assistance to IDPs: WFP provided assistance to 563,352 internally displaced persons. Of this total, 325,124 people have received emergency food assistance in-kind, and 238,228 people cash transfers. In May, WFP has disbursed USD 1.6 million in cash-based assistance and has distributed 3,278 MT of in-kind food.

Assistance to refugees: About 13,153 Malian refugees received inkind food and cash transfers in Dori (Sahel region).

Lean Season: A total of 3.5 million people in the country are currently acutely food insecure (IPC 3+), according to the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé. This figure includes 628,464 people in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). During the lean season, WFP plans to reach 1.8 million people, including IDPs and refugees. About 109,104 households are being targeted to ensure that assistance reached the right beneficiaries.

Nutrition: WFP’s prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition activities reached 63,914 children aged 6-59 months (52 percent girls) and 35,714 pregnant and lactating women (PLW/Gs).

WFP also conducted, with the support of UNHAS, operations to Mansila and Kelbo (Sahel region) and provided nutritional assistance to 1,113 children and 558 PLW/Gs. About 1,912 children aged 6-23 months and 2,742 PLW/Gs from host communities in the Oudalan province (Sahel region) were also assisted in partnerships with NGO LVIA (Lay Volunteers International Association).

Resilience: In line with WFP’s early recovery strategy, 3,100 households from host and displaced communities engaged in Cash for Work (CFW) activities to improve sanitation and develop social and economic infrastructures in the cities of Djibo and Dori.

Similarly, 500 households from Gorom-Gorom received training in composting technics. WFP also assisted Cash for Assets participants in the realization of 50 hectares of half moons, 40 hectares of zai pits, and 20 ‘happiness gardens’.

In Centre-Nord and Est regions, WFP pursed its integrated resilience activities and supported communities through the rehabilitation and realization of 625 hectares of land, 28 hectares of stone barriers and 4 hectares of zai pits. In addition, WFP constructed 18 kilometers of rural roads, a crossing structure and treated gullies.

Those realisations, build through asset creation activities, will improve road accessibility to rural communities ahead of the raining season.

School feeding: WFP has distributed hot meals to 113,098 primary school students, including 24,075 primary school girls who have also received take-home rations composed of cereals.

WFP plans to distribute hot meals to 21,991 childrens in the CentreNord region during the preparation for the end of the year exams.