WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

9,892 mt of food distributed

USD 1.375.678.171 of cash distributed

USD 62 m six months (June-November 2020) net funding requirements

760,969 people assisted in May 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): In May, WFP assisted 531,664 IDPs) and member of host families in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions via an inkind food basket with a total of 8.37 mt of food. In addition, 79,299 IDPs residing in the Centre-Nord region received a total of XOF 633,832,000 via cash-based transfers through mobile money.

Nutritional support was provided to 33,161 children aged 6-23 months and 19,744 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) as part of the prevention of acute malnutrition programme.

Assistance to refugees: WFP continued assistance to Malian refugees residing in the Sahel region. Despite the insecurity, affecting humanitarian access, as well as the mobility and security of refugees, WFP, and other actors present in the camps, assisted a total of 6,463 refugees with in-kind food assistance. Cash-based transfer distributions have yet to resume in the camp due to security reasons.

In coordination with UNHCR and Veterinaires Sans Frontières (VSF),

WFP has distributed 10 small ruminants to 400 households (200 refugees and 200 host families) residing in the areas surrounding the two camps. This activity aims to reinforce refugees and host community livelihoods as well as the social cohesion among the two groups, who often share the same resources. Furthermore, with the goal of strengthening the refugees’ self-subsistence, WFP has organized training sessions for refugees on cutting and conservation of forage and on animal breeding.

Education: As schools are closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, WFP continues to monitor the situation with the Ministry of Education and Education Cluster to resume assistance as soon as schools reopen on the 1 of June. Nonetheless, WFP continues to support complementary activities (capacity strengthening and nutritional gardens) aimed for stakeholders involved in the school feeding activities as well as the overall community. Trainings were conducted in two schools in the Séno province (Sahel). Actors were trained in the processing and conservation of nutritious garden vegetables (tomato, eggplant, cabbage). Local authorities, teachers and community members took part to these trainings. WFP plans to expand the development of nutritional school gardens to an additional 39 schools for the next school year.

Nutrition: Over 10,000 children aged 6-59 months suffering from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and 3,500 PLW received specialized nutritious food in the Boucle du Mouhoun, CentreNord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions. WFP continues to ensure that communities are sensitized on key nutritional and hygiene issues, particularly in the COVID-19 context. A total of 12,545 IDPs, including 1,505 men received messages on good hygiene and feeding practices for infants and PLW during distributions to IDPs in the Centre-Nord, Est and Sahel regions.

Resilience: Despite COVID-19 restrictions, WFP continued its resilience building activities in the Centre-Nord, Est, Sahel and Nord regions. Community activities were suspended in favor of individual household activities, in line with Government COVID-19 response.

Nonetheless, critical activities at an advanced stage were continued putting in place mitigation measures. This enabled communities, under the supervision and support of WFP, to be able to build 220 ha of stone barriers associated with half-moons, and develop 26 ha of gardens, 17 ha of half-moons for tree production and 95 ha of zaï pits. Furthermore, during the month, as individual households’ activities were introduced, beneficiaries received sensitization training and information regarding the operational changes.

To reduce the aflatoxin contamination in the corn and peanuts fields,

WFP will be procuring locally 15 mt of Aflasafe (a certified biological control product) to be used in 1,500 ha of land thus benefitting 10 farmers' organizations and 8 communities for the next agricultural campaign in the Cascades, Haut-Bassins, Nord, Centre-Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun et Centre-Ouest regions.

Capacity strengthening: As part of the capacity strengthening activities, diagnostics and development of capacity strengthening plans for the three government structures (SP-CVEL, SAP and SONAGESS) were carried out via tele-working, adapting to the COVID-19 context. Finalisation of the plans is expected by June 2020.

WFP signed a collaboration agreement with the milk processing unit NSK as part of the capacity strengthening of the UTL. The collaboration would focus on ensuring that yogurt production is maintained at a high-quality standard throughout the production process. This will be ensured through the provision of relevant equipment and tools for the quality control and production of yogurt as well as maintenance of production equipment.