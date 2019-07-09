WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

604 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 136,653 cash-based transfers made

US$ 43 m six months net funding requirements (June-November 2019)

101,519 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: Due to persistent insecurity in Mali, over 25,000 Malian refugees are present in Burkina Faso. In addition to food assistance, WFP has developed a self-reliance programme for 320 households (about 1,600 persons) that have the most difficulty to meet their basic foo needs. In May 2019, 22,700 Malian refugees in the two official camps of Goudebou and Mentao (Sahel region) received food assistance with 263.5 mt of in-kind food and USD 160,065 cash-based transfers distributed.

• Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): The effects of security incidents on the level of food security of affected populations remain a concern. WFP and other humanitarian actors coordinate their actions to provide adequate assistance. In May, more than 13,600 IDPs essentially concentrated in the Sahel region, which is the most affected by insecurity, received food assistance with over 232 mt of cereals, beans, SuperCereal and oil distributed. Due to the constant increase of the number of IDPs, WFP is scaling up its response plan.

• Education: Some 39,700 schoolchildren attending WFP-assisted schools in Dori and Djibo (Sahel region) received two meals per school day in May (209 mt). A total of 14 mt of locally-produced yogurt was served to over 6,700 pupils in Dori (more than 1 out of 2 children were girls). Yogurt was purchased from women groupsowning and managing the milk processing units (MPUs) in Dori. WFP provides technical support to these groups to ensure the production of quality yogurts. To contribute to the promotion of girls’ education, WFP also gave 10 kg of dry cereals in take-home rations (THR) to about 4,200 school girls who maintained a minimum attendance rate of 80 percent.

• Nutrition: 30,500 children aged 6-59 months and 7,600 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) received nutritional support from WFP for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. Overall 244.5 mt of fortified blended food was distributed in this respect. Over 3,100 children aged 6-23 months and 3,900 children aged 24-59 months were also screened for prevention purposes. Resilience: With the rainy season approaching, the 9,200 participants to the creation of productive assets ensured that assetcreation activities started the previous month were ready for the agricultural campaign. WFP distributed about USD 141,000 of which USD 112,400 via cash-based transfers (CBT) and USD 28,600 via SCOPE-cards. SCOPE was launched in May 2019 and started in the East region.

• Capacity strengthening: Based on data collected during the assessment of gender mainstreaming in WFP’s interventions from 2016-2018, a workshop was organized for WFP staff members and cooperating partners. The objective was to enhance the integration of gender-sensitive thematic during programmes’ implementation. In support to value chain development, WFP improved the technical capacities of the Provincial Union of Rice Producers (Union Provinciale des Producteurs de Riz, UPPR) of Komandjari in the East region. The farmers’ organization received specialized equipment: rice thresher/winnower, rice huller, stove for steaming, steamer, rice stoner/winnower, bagger machine (wide opening), weighing scale with a capacity of 100 kg, sewing machine, etc. Following technical training on quality assurance, the women’s group managing a new enrolled milk processing unit, PAMIRAL, received specialized equipment required along the production line and storage (milk processing and maintaining the cold chain). This is part of the extension of the milk project in Dori.