WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

5,373.4 mt of food distributed

USD 1.8 million of cash distributed

USD 143 million six-month (April -September 2022) net funding requirements

1,098,647 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): WFP provided assistance to 817,905 IDPs (482,303 women; 335,602 men) in March.

Of the total assisted, 120,024 were new IDPs who received emergency rapid responses. In Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est,

Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, WFP-assisted IDPs received a total of 5,022 mt of in-kind food assistance and USD 1.7 million cash-based transfers (CBT). In addition, 48,600 beneficiaries consisting of pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children (aged 6-23 months) benefitted from nutritional support, as a preventive measure against malnutrition.

Assistance to refugees: WFP provided cash assistance worth USD 73,126 to 13,019 Malian refugees in the city of Dori. However, the humanitarian access to the Sahel region remains limited due to insecurity which prevented in-kind assistance to refugees in the city of Djibo.

Nutrition: WFP aims to improve the nutritional status of children aged 6-59 months as well as pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs). Through its nutrition activities, 57,288 PLW/Gs and children aged 6-59 months received support either for the prevention or treatment of moderate acute malnutrition.

Through the regional CRIALCES project, WFP provided targeted nutrition and food security support to 3,896 PLW/Gs and children aged 6-23 months in the localities of Barsalogho, Bouroum,

Nagbingou, and Rollo in the Centre-Nord region, as well as Bani and Dori in the Sahel region.

IT Common Services sector (ITCSS): Since 17 February, WFP has operationalized internet connectivity facilities across two sites in Djibo. More than 90 users from 20 organizations (three UN agencies and 17 NGOs and partners) benefitted from stable internet access. Thanks to WFP, humanitarian organizations remained connected despite blockade and network vandalism perpetrated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs). Transition to energy saving solar power is envisaged in the near future.

Resilience: As part of the integrated resilience initiative, WFP has supported the development of community market and school gardens. In the Sahel region,16 school gardens (500 square meters each) were developed. For the first harvest, a total of 960 kilograms of vegetables were grown and collected, including tubers (tomatoes, cabbages, aubergines, carrots, onions and orange-fleshed sweet potato, which aims to improve and diversify food consumption for schoolchildren. WFP encouraged farmers to invest in disaster risk financing activities to protect their livelihoods. Due to climatic hazards that occurred during the 2021/2022 agricultural season, 424 farmers from the commune of Kaya - who were covered against drought through micro insurance - received an overall monetary compensation valued at USD 7,213.

Education: WFP reached 154,429 schoolchildren in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions as part of emergency and regular school feeding activities. As a further way to promote girls’ education and encourage attendance, 17,293 schoolgirls received take-home rations in the form of dried cereals. Furthermore, in partnership with FAO and UNICEF, WFP is developing an integrated pilot programme (covering school feeding and nutrition), aiming to enhance local production and facilitate the inclusion of CBT mechanisms. The intended intervention will ensure equitable access to a balanced, sufficient and healthy diet for school children through daily meals and monthly in-kind or cash take-home rations. The programme aims to stimulate the involvement of small producers in the value chain of school canteens through cash transfers.

Social protection: WFP provided CBT assistance to 52,110 adolescent girls in peri-urban neighbourhoods of Ouagadougou, through its safety net project. A data sharing agreement is now in place between WFP and the national safety net initiative, Projets Filets Sociaux to progressively shift WFP beneficiaries in Dori and GoromGorom (Sahel region) to the national safety net programmes.

Capacity strengthening: WFP facilitated a two-day capacity needs mapping training workshop (30 - 31 March) for the Permanent Secretariat of the National Social Protection Council (SP CNPS). The training enabled members of SP CNPS to conduct internal capacity needs assessments and develop a capacity strengthening action plan. WFP’s objective is to strengthen the capacities of the SP CNPS, to implement its core mandate of coordination and monitoring and evaluation of national social protection programmes.