WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, March 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): In March, WFP assisted 476,624 IDPs in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, with both cash-based transfers (CBT) assistance and in-kind food assistance. Food was distributed along with nutritional products to 15,332 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) and 36,171 children aged 6-23 months. WFP is conducting sensitisation sessions at field level to move from status-based to vulnerability-based targeting, in a way to prioritize assistance to poor and very poor IDPs. Vulnerability- based assistance will be fully effective starting from April 2021, thus reducing WFP caseload by assisting those most in need, and ultimately being able to address new displacements, when they occur.

Assistance to refugees: A total of 8,772 Malian refugees residing in the Sahel region benefitted from WFP March emergency operations. WFP distributed CBT assistance via direct cash to refugees of Goudébou camp (Dori), reopen since December 2020. Refugees of Mentao camp (Djibo) were provided with coupled in- kind food rations for the months of March and April.

Nutrition: 45,347 cases of acute malnutrition were detected among children aged 6-59 months and PLWG and then referred to health facilities, to which WFP provides nutritional products. Activities were carried out in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre- Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel.

Education: WFP continued to assist displaced and host families' children through emergency school feeding activities (in the Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions) and to support the Government’s school feeding programme through regular school feeding activities (in the Sahel region). A total of 136,126 schoolchildren benefited from school meals. In order to promote girls’ education, this included 16,070 girls who were also provided with dry take-home rations.

Social protection: WFP started a new safety net and livelihood project in favour of 2,500 vulnerable adolescent girls residing in peri-urban neighbourhoods of Ouagadougou, through CBT assistance to a first caseload of 473 households. Project is implemented in collaboration with the Permanent Secretariat of the National Council for Social Protection (SP-CNPS). Future activities will include enhancing beneficiaries’ self-reliance via professional trainings and start-up kits.

Resilience: WFP and FAO launched a joint project to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable agropastoral households affected by insecurity in the Nord region. The project was launched on 25 March in Ouahigouya, with the presence of the Minister of Agriculture and Ambassador of Belgium. Following the realisation of two pilot “happiness gardens” in 2020 in the Sahel region, WFP constructed 33 more in March. Happiness gardens are located inside or in the nearby of the house and are characterized by a raised structure.