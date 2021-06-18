WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, Mai 2021

In Numbers

4,069 mt of food distributed

USD 2.2 million of cash distributed

USD 153 million six months (June-November 2021) net funding requirements

740,239 people assisted in May 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs): The number of IDPs in Burkina Faso continues to rapidly increase and is now over 1.2 million. Food remains the priority need for three quarters of the IDP households. In May, WFP assisted 516,615 IDPs, including new ones who fled due to a recent surge of violence across the country.

WFP provided lifesaving assistance to IDPs in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Est, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions, through in-kind distributions and cash-based transfers (CBT). WFP provided fortified blended food to 47,993 displaced pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children aged 6-23 months.

Assistance to refugees: The security situation remains very volatile in the Sahel region, including in the area of Dori, where a UNHCR vehicle was attacked by unidentified armed individuals. Nonetheless,

WFP managed to undertake CBT distributions in Goudébou camp (located 10 km away from Dori), assisting 10,816 refugees. In addition, refugees residing in Djibo already received their ration entitlement as part of the two-month food distributions conducted in April.

Nutrition: WFP identified 71,567 acutely malnourished PLW/Gs and children aged 6-59 months in the Boucle du Mouhoun, CentreNord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions during the month of May.

Malnutrition cases detected at the community level were referred to health centres for appropriate care (or to a community facility in insecure areas), where they received treatment such as enriched flours and ready-to-use food supplements. In May, in Bourzanga (Centre-Nord), WFP launched the first evoucher distributions of a regional project for the Central Sahel further strengthening the links between nutrition and resilience activities. This assistance enabled displaced and host communities to procure locally produced nutritional products (for children aged 6-23 months and PLW/Gs) which are otherwise difficult to afford. WFP plans to extend this programme to other localities of the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions by the end of June WFP continued to implement an integrated resilience approach in Bani (Sahel) combining resilience, education, and nutrition. WFP initiated on 24 May the census and screening of children aged 6-23 months to prevent their malnutrition during the pastoral lean season (April-July). Children will be provided with specialised nutritious foods and those identified as malnourished will be referred to health centres. WFP also put in place new mothers support groups where awareness-raising and screening for acute malnutrition take place every month.

Education: WFP continued to support schoolchildren with nutritious food, so they are healthy and ready to learn. 68,339 boys and 68,016 girls benefited from WFP emergency and regular school feeding activities implemented in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions. 11,661 girls received additional dry takehome rations, to keep them from dropping out of school.