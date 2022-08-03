WFP Burkina Faso Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

4,460 mt of food distributed

USD 4.9 million of cash distributed

USD 119.1 million six months (August 2022-January 2023) net funding requirements

981,229 people assisted in June 2022

Operational Updates

Political updates: ECOWAS and the military authorities reached an agreement on the transition timetable set at 24 months from 1 July 2022 following the sixty-first ordinary session of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

As part of a national reconciliation framework, interim President Lieutenant-colonel Paul-Henri Damiba held a meeting on 08 July with former presidents Blaise Compaore and Jean-Baptiste Ouedraogo. Although invited, three former presidents, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Michel Kafando, and Yacouba Isaac Zida, did not attend the meeting.

Assistance to IDPs: WFP reached 688,321 internally displaced persons, representing 76 percent of WFP’s target of 906,672 people.

In addition, 4,460 mt of in-kind food and USD 4.7 million were distributed.

As part of its rapid response, WFP distributed a total of 118 mt of inkind food and 6 mt of nutritious food to 10,000 beneficiaries from Seytenga (Sahel region) and 5,000 beneficiaries from Thiou (Nord region).

In an inter-agency relief assistance with UNOCHA, UNFPA, UNICEF,

UNHCR, and WHO, WFP distributed 8.5 mt of in-kind food and nutritional products to 1,173 newly displaced people in Fada N’Gourma from Madjoari, Pama, and Kompienga (Est region).

Assistance to refugees: 13,1019 Malian refugees in Dori (Sahel region) received USD 67,523 in cash transfers.

Lean Season: WFP launched the first round of distribution for the lean season response and successfully reached 150,376 food insecure people in the Boucle du Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Est, Nord, and Sahel regions.

Nutrition: WFP provided specialized nutritious food to 44,521 children aged 6-59 months and 15,011 pregnant and lactating women (PLW/Gs) through prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition activities.

Resilience: As part of integrated resilience, WFP finalized the realization of 496 hectares of stone barriers, 260 linear meters of crossing structures, 20 gardens as well as the manufacturing of 3,085 improved stoves and the development of 48 hectares of lowlands in the Centre-Nord, Est, and Sahel regions.

In the Centre-Nord region, a collaboration between WFP and FAO led to the development of 72 hectares of lowlands and the provision of 5.7 metric tons of rice seeds to farmers.

In addition, WFP facilitated the compensation of 17,496 droughtaffected smallholder farmers and transferred USD 677,000 as part of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Replica response in the localities of Bourzanga, Kongoussi and Rollo (Centre-Nord region).

In the framework of early recovery cash for work, about 4,000 beneficiaries from Dori, Djibo and Gorom-Gorom received an overall payment of USD 954,500.